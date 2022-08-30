Kay Lovely’s biography: age, height, real name, career, net worth

Kay Lovely is a rising American adult movie actress, social media influencer, and model. She is best recognised for posting her modelling shots on her Instagram page, which have attracted the attention of many people.

Kay Lovely began her career as a social media model and then ventured into the adult entertainment industry as an actress. She has been featured in numerous blue movies and gained immense popularity.

Profile summary

Full name Kay Lovely Gender Female Date of birth 1 June 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Diego, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Bise*ual Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 36-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-66-97 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Relationship status Single School Mission Hills High School Occupation Adult movie actress, social media influencer, model Net worth $1 million

Kay Lovely’s biography

The adult movie actress was born and raised in San Diego, California, USA. She is an American national of white ethnicity and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. The celebrity previously lived in Texas before selling her house and moving to settle in Los Angeles.

She completed her high school studies at Mission Hills High School. Later, she pursued a course in education in college. She wanted to become a kindergarten teacher.

What is Kay Lovely's age?

The prominent model is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born on 1 June 2000. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Kay Lovely’s profession?

The famous personality became an actress in the adult entertainment industry in 2021. According to IMDb, the actress has been featured in at least 17 blue movies and TV series. She is also a professional model currently represented by Hussie Models. However, initially, she wanted to become a kindergarten teacher.

Besides acting and modelling, the San Diego native is a social media influencer with a significant following on Instagram and Twitter. She endorses brands such as Brazzers and TeamSkeet. The adult movie actress also shares her explicit adult content on OnlyFans.

How much is Kay Lovely worth?

According to Next Biography, her net worth is approximately $1 million. However, the information source is not credible and, thus, unreliable. Her net worth is largely attributed to earnings from her thriving career as an adult movie actress.

What is Kay Lovely's height?

The American model is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms). Moreover, her body measurements are 36-26-38 inches (91-66-97 centimetres).

Fast facts about Kay Lovely

How old is Kay Lovely? The adult movie actress is 22 years old as of 2022. She marks her birthday on 1 June every year. What is Kay Lovely’s nationality? She is an American national. Where does Kay Lovely live? The celebrity resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. What does Kay Lovely do for a living? She is an adult movie actress, model, and social media. What is Kay Lovely’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million. Is Kay Lovely dating? She is seemingly not in a relationship with anyone at the moment. How tall is Kay Lovely? Her height is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres.

Kay Lovely is enjoying success as an adult movie actress. She is also a model known for sharing her pictures on Instagram, where she has a considerable fan following.

