Who is Adin Ross’ sister? Meet Naomi Ross, a popular influencer

Naomi Ross is an American Instagram model, Twitch streamer, and influencer. She rose to fame for uploading her modelling photos on Instagram. Her fame is partly attributed to being Adin Ross’ sister.

Adin Ross’ sister enjoys a significant fan following on Instagram thanks to her captivating pictures. She also endorses various apparel brands on the platform and has a YouTube channel. Additionally, the influencer was once rumoured to be in a relationship with American rapper 6ix9ine

Full name Naomi Ross Nickname Naomzies Gender Female Date of birth 1 November 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Boca Raton, Florida, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 30-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 76-61-81 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Model, social media influencer Net worth $500 thousand - $800 thousand Twitch @naomzies

Naomi Ross’ biography

The social media personality was born and raised in Boca Raton, Florida, USA. However, her family is originally from Israel. She grew up alongside his younger brother Adin Ross, a renowned Twitch streamer and social media influencer. She is an American national of Jewish ethnicity.

She currently lives in Los Angeles, California, USA, where she is pursuing her career.

How old is Adin Ross’ sister?

Naomi is 27 years old as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 1 November every year and was born in 1995. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Naomi Ross do?

Adin Ross’ sister is an Instagram model and social media influencer. She reportedly began her career in 2014, sharing her modelling pictures on Instagram. However, her popularity on the platform grew when people realised that Adin Ross, a famous Twitch streamer, is her brother.

Naomi is also a Twitch streamer and YouTuber. Her self-titled YouTube channel has more than 17 thousand subscribers, created in June 2018. She has a few videos on the platform, including Twitch streams and hilarious clips featuring her brother.

The celebrity is also into fashion and endorses brands such as Fashion Nova on her Instagram page. As a model, she is represented by Unruly Agency.

What is Naomi Ross’ net worth?

According to Next Biography, the internet influencer has an alleged net worth of between $500 thousand and $800 thousand. This source is not authenticated, and therefore, it is unreliable. Her net worth is primarily attributed to earnings from her social media endeavours.

What happened to Adin Ross’ sister?

There were online speculations that Naomi Ross and 6ix9ine were intimately involved. The rumours surfaced after the rapper shared a video online, showing him with a lady who looked like Naomi in the background. Many people, including Adin, thought the lady was Naomi Ross, but later, Adin confirmed that the young woman was not his sister.

Is Adin Ross’ sister dating?

Despite rumours of having dated a few people, the internet influencer is seemingly not in a relationship. She was reportedly in a relationship with YouTube star Zias before she was linked to American rapper 6ix9ine.

Naomi Ross’ measurements

Her height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres), and she weighs about 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Her measurements are 30-24-32 inches (76-61-81 centimetres).

Fast facts about Naomi Ross

Who is Adin Ross’ sister? Her sister is Naomi Ross. She is a model and social media influencer. Her nickname is Naomzies. Where is Naomi Ross from? Her hometown is Boca Raton, Florida, USA, but she resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. When is Naomi Ross’ birthday? She marks her birthday on 1 November; she was born in 1995. Why is Naomi Ross famous? She gained popularity on Instagram for sharing her modelling pictures. She is also renowned as Twitcher streamer Adin Ross’ sister. How much is Naomi Ross worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $500 thousand and $800 thousand. Who is Naomi Ross’ boyfriend? She is seemingly single. How tall is Naomi Ross? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Naomi Ross, best known as Adin Ross’ sister, is a Twitch streamer and Instagram model. Her modelling shots on Instagram have captivated many people, hence her growing popularity on the platform. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

