Model Alana Kern’s biography: age, height, birthday, net worth

Alana Kern is a young rising fashion model, actress, singer, Instagram star, and social media influencer from the United States of America. She has accumulated a substantial fan base on Instagram for sharing her fashion, lifestyle, and modeling pictures.

Alana Kern has been passionate about modelling from a young age. She enjoys a significant following on Instagram thanks to her captivating pictures. She also endorses various brands on the platform, such as Rock N Rags, Böhme, and Beijogirlbeach.

Profile summary

Full name Alana Mei Kern Gender Female Date of birth 16 December 2006 Age 16 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Hawaii, United States of America Current residence Utah, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 30-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 76-61-86 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kumei Kern Profession Fashion model, actress, singer, social media influencer Net worth $50K - $100K

Alana Kern's biography

The rising fashion model was born and raised in Hawaii, United States of America but currently resides in Utah, United States. Her mother is Kumei Kern. She is a photographer and CEO of Kumei Kern Portfolio.

How old is Alana Kern?

The American social media influencer is 16 years old as of 2022. When is Alana Kern's birthday? She was born on 16 December 2006. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What is Alana Kern’s profession?

Alana Kern is a fashion model, Instagram star and social media influencer. She reportedly began her social media and modelling career in 2019, sharing her lifestyle, fashion and modelling pictures on Instagram, where she boasts over 339 thousand followers as of this writing. She is currently represented by Mc Carty Agency.

As an Instagram model, the celebrity has posed for various clothing brands such as Rock N Rags, BoutineLA, Böhme and Beijogirlbeach. She is also on TikTok with over 6 thousand followers.

What is Alana Kern’s net worth?

The fashion model has an alleged net worth of between $50 thousand and $100 thousand. Her net worth is primarily attributed to earnings from her modelling career and brand endorsement deals.

What is Alana Kern's height?

The rising social media influencer is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 117 pounds or 53 kilograms. Additionally, her measurements are 30-24-34 inches or 76-61-86 centimetres.

Fast facts about Alana Kern

Alana Kern is a young rising model, Instagram sensation and social media influencer from the United States. Her modelling shots on Instagram have earned the attention of many people, hence her growing popularity on the platform. She currently resides in Utah, United States.

