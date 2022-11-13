Inty Miller’s biography: what is known about Master P’s daughter?

Inty Miller is a rapper and singer from the United States of America. He is known for songs such as That Real Love and You Know I See You. She came into the limelight as the daughter of Percy Robert Miller, famous as Master P.

Inty Miller is an up-and-coming singer. She released her first song, That Real Love, in 2017. Apart from her career as a rapper, she is also an actress. She started acting in 2010 when she appeared in the family drama, A Mother’s Choice. The rapper has four brothers. She is a dog lover and has a pet dog called Burberry.

Profile summary

Full name Intylyana Miller Famous as Princess Inty Gender Female Date of birth 26 February 1993 Age 29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sonya Cassandra Father Robert Percy Miller Siblings 8 Relationship status Single School Calabasas High School Profession Rapper, actress Net worth $500k

Inty Miller’s biography

She was born on 26 February 1993 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America. Inty Miller’s mother is Sonya Cassandra Miller. She is an actress, rapper and model. Her father is Percy Robert Miller, aka Master P, a popular rapper and businessman. Her parents divorced in 2010.

The rapper spent her childhood in New Orleans, Louisiana, with her brothers and sisters. Who are Inty Miller’s siblings? She has nine siblings; Romeo, Vercy, Tytyana, Itali, hercy, Mercy, Cymphonique and Veno. Cymphonique is her step-sister, and Veno is the son of Master P’s late brother.

Inty Miller’s sister Tytyana is deceased. She died on 27 May 2022. On 2 August 2022, the rapper posted her deceased sister's photo with a heartbreaking caption. According to her, she has been going through a hard since she lost her sister, with whom she shared a close bond.

How old is Inty Miller?

She is 29 years old as of 2022. When is Inty Miller’s birthday? The young rapper celebrates her birthday on the 26th of February each year. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Why is Inty Miller famous?

She is a promising rapper and actress well-recognized as Mater P's daughter. Master P is an American rapper, producer, actor and entrepreneur. He is known for songs like How Ya Do Dat, Mr Ice Cream Man and I Miss My Homies. He is also an actor. He has appeared in films such as Hollywood H*micide and I Got The Hook Up 2.

Master P’s daughter made her acting debut in 2010 when she appeared in the family drama film, A Mother's Choice as Princess Inty. In 2013, the actress became part of a documentary series, Future Escape with James Woods. She appeared alongside James Woods, Linda MacDonald Glenn, Nikki BreAnne and others.

According to IMDb, her other films are I Got the Hook Up 2 and Shattered Choices. She is also a producer of the TV series Master P Reviews. At the time of this writing, she is credited for producing 197 episodes.

She is a rapper. She released her first song, That Real Love, in 2017. Her other songs include You Know I see You and For Better Or Worse. Her songs are on her YouTube channel.

What is Inty Miller’s net worth?

The American rapper has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. However, this information is not official. She earns from her career as a rapper and producer.

Inty Miller’s fast facts

Who is Inty Miller? She is an American rapper and actress famous as the daughter of a renowned rapper, Master P. Where is Inty Miller from? She hails from New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America. Where did Inty Miller go to high school? She attended Calabasas High School, located in California. What is Inty Miller’s age? She is 29 years old as of 2022. What nationality is Inty Miller? She is American. How many siblings does Inty Miller have? The American rapper has eight siblings. Who is Inty Miller’s mother? Her mother is Sonya Cassandra, an American rapper, model and actress. How tall is Inty Miller? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kg).

Inty Miller is an American rapper and actress. She is the daughter of popular American rapper and businessman Percy Robert Miller a.k.a Master P. She is known for her songs like That Real Love and Better Or Worse.

