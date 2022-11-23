Lauren Burch's biography: age, height, sister, boyfriend, net worth

Lauren Burch is a Canadian model, YouTuber, Twitch streamer and social media influencer. She is best recognized for sharing her lifestyle and modelling pictures on Instagram. She is also popular on TikTok, where she uploads dance, lip-syncs and cosplay videos.

Lauren Burch commands a massive following across various social media platforms, especially on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. She has worked with reputable magazines such as Maxim and Vogue for modelling.

Profile summary

Full name Lauren Burch Gender Female Date of birth 7 December 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Ontario, Canada Current residence Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity French-Dutch Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 33-28-33 Body measurements in centimetres 84-71-84 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Pam Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Joe Koziar Profession Model, Twitch streamer, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1 million-$2 million YouTube Lauren Burch Twitter @laurenxburch Twitch @laurenxburch

Lauren Burch's biography

The Canadian model was born in Ontario, Canada. Her mother is Pam Burch. She was raised alongside her brother Belly and her twin sister Julia. Lauren Burch's sister is also a model, Twitch streamer and social media personality.

What is Lauren Burch's age?

The YouTuber is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born on 7 December 2000. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Lauren is a model, TikTok star, Twitch streamer and social media personality. Before venturing into digital content creation, she was a competitive dancer and participated in several dance competitions. Her favourite dance styles are contemporary and acro.

The Canadian social media sensation created her self-titled YouTube channel on 5 May 2007. The channel mainly contains try-on hauls videos. She has amassed 316 thousand subscribers as of this writing.

Lauren is also active and famous on Instagram, sharing fashion, lifestyle and swimsuit pictures. She also uses the platform to promote her clothing products, such as lingerie, swimwear, sweatpants and more. Currently, her account boasts 1.8 million followers.

She is also on TikTok with 8.8 million followers and over 116 million likes at the time of this writing. She mainly posts dances, cosplay and lip-sync videos. She also shares her photos and thoughts on Twitter with an audience of over 1 million followers.

The model has a Twitch account with 101 thousand followers. In addition, she is popular on OnlyFans, where she offers a free subscription. Lauren co-owns a clothing line, Gloom-E-Girl Merch, alongside her twin sister Julia. They sell hoodies, phone cases, shirts, sweatpants, and swimsuits.

What is Lauren Burch's net worth?

Her alleged net worth is between $1 million and $2 million. However, this information is not verified. Her primary source of income is her business and social media endeavours.

Who is Lauren Burch's boyfriend?

The TikTok star is alleged to be in a relationship with Joe Koziar. They have been together since 2018. However, she does not disclose her relationship to the public.

What is Lauren Burch's height?

She stands at 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. Moreover, her body measurements are 33-28-33 inches or 84-71-84 centimetres.

Fast facts about Lauren Burch

Who is Lauren Burch? She is a model, Twitch streamer, and social media influencer. When is Lauren Burch's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 7 December. What is Lauren Burch's age? The social media personality is 22 years old as of 2022. What is Lauren Burch's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $2 million. Are Julia and Lauren Burch sisters? Yes, they are identical twins. Who is Lauren Burch's boyfriend? She is reportedly in a relationship with Joe Koziar. How tall is Lauren Burch? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall.

Lauren Burch has a thriving career as a content creator. Her content has made her amass a massive audience on her social media pages. She is also a business person who co-runs a clothing merch, Gloom-E-Girl.

