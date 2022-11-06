Bunny Barbie’s biography: age, real name, husband, net worth

Cassandra Dujack, famous as Bunny Barbie, is a digital content creator, fashion model, and entrepreneur for the United States of America. She rose to fame on social media for uploading entertaining content such as challenges, dance, and makeup tutorials.

Photo: @thebunnybarbie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She launched her TikTok account in January 2020, and since then, her followers on the platform have significantly increased. Apart from online content creation, she is into business and owns a clothing brand.

Profile summary

Full name Cassandra Dujack Nickname Bunny Barbie Gender Female Date of birth 15 November 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Albany, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 32-25-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-64-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Children 1 Profession Digital content creator, fashion model, entrepreneur Net worth $2.1 million Instagram @thebunnybarbie TikTok @thebunnybarbie YouTube The Bunny Barbie

Bunny Barbie’s biography

The online content creator was born and raised in Albany, New York, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. She resides with her family in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How old is Bunny Barbie?

The American social media entertainer is 32 years old as of 2022. She was born on 15 November 1990. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Bunny Barbie do?

She thrives as a social media influencer, fashion model, and entrepreneur. She boasts a significant fan following on social media platforms where she shares engaging content. For instance, she uploads dance videos, lip-syncs, makeup tutorials, and family moments on her TikTok page which has over 2 million followers.

Her Instagram account has more than 165 thousand followers, and she mainly posts lifestyle videos and occasional pictures, including her family. She has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 40 thousand subscribers but does not regularly post videos on the channel.

She owns Bunzie, a clothing brand with an Instagram page.

Is Bunny Barbie a pilot? She has admitted to taking piloting lessons but is not a licensed pilot. However, she can land a plane.

What is Bunny Barbie’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the social media influencer has an estimated net worth of $2.1 million. However, the information is not trustworthy as its source is unverified. She has multiple income sources, including apparel sales and brand endorsements.

Is Bunny Barbie married?

Yes, she is married. Bunny Barbie’s husband is an American entrepreneur who is 23 years her senior. The couple has known each other since she was 23 and welcomed their first child, Aiden, in 2017.

The fashion model is also a stepmother to her husband’s two children from his previous marriage. Interestingly, Bunny and her husband’s former wife, Carrie, are good friends and sometimes create social media content.

How tall is Bunny Barbie?

She stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. Her measurements are 32-25-33 inches or 81-64-84 centimetres.

Fast facts about Bunny Barbie

What is Bunny Barbie’s real name? She was born Cassandra Dujack. What is Bunny Barbie’s age? She was born on 15 November 1990 and is 32 years old as of 2022. What is Bunny Barbie’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. Where is Bunny Barbie from? She hails from Albany, New York, USA, but currently lives in Los Angeles, California, USA. Why is Bunny Barbie famous? She is best recognised as a social media influencer. Additionally, she is a fashion designer and entrepreneur. How much is Bunny Barbie worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $2.1 million. Who is Bunny Barbie married to? She is married to an American entrepreneur with whom they share a son Aiden. What is Bunny Barbie’s height? She stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres.

Bunny Barbie has excelled in her career as a social media influencer and has captivated many fans with her content. She is also a fashion designer and entrepreneur who owns multiple businesses. Moreover, she is a married woman and a mother of one.

READ ALSO: Ryan Trahan’s biography: age, height, birthday, partner, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Ryan Trahan’s biography. He is a Texas-based athlete, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. He gained social media popularity by sharing vlogs, challenges, and lifestyle videos on different platforms.

He was born Ryan Michael Trahan and grew up alongside his elder brother Mathew. He has a thriving career as an influencer on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Besides his social media endeavours, he founded Neptune bottle and Hydra Collective, a clothing brand. Did he complete his education, and what are his other businesses? Find out.

Source: Legit.ng