Elissa Victoria’s biography: age, height, sister, net worth

Elissa Victoria is a young American YouTuber and social media influencer known for her auto-vlogging videos on her YouTube channel. She has a sizable fan base on her YouTube and Instagram accounts.

Elissa Victoria is a social media personality who began auto-vlogging at 17. She has garnered over 2.7 million total views on YouTube for her auto-vlogging, which often consists of installations and drive-throughs with custom-made cars.

Profile summary

Full name Elissa Victoria Gender Female Date of birth 24 March 2001 Age 21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 34-27-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-68-88 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light brown Siblings 6 Relationship status Dating Partner Juju Children 1 Profession Content creator, social media influencer

Elissa Victoria's biography

Elissa was born on 24 March 2001 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Elissa Victoria's age is 21 years as of 2022. The internet personality currently lives in Houston, Texas, United States. She holds American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity.

Her parents died, and her mother, who suffered from Anorexia, was obsessed with being thin; at the time of her death, she weighed around 60.4 pounds. She also stated that her mother desired to be thin after the birth of her seventh child, her younger brother.

What does Elissa Victoria do for a living?

Elissa is a YouTube and Instagram celebrity. Her passion for cars and motorcycles began as a child when she enjoyed watching car shows and learning about supercars.

She created her YouTube channel on 15 June 2013 and currently posts content related to cars. She has garnered over 460 thousand subscribers. Additionally, she has an Instagram account with more than 260 thousand followers.

What is Elissa Victoria's net worth?

The digital content creator has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. However, this source has not been verified, so the information is untrustworthy. Her social media endeavours are her primary source of income.

Is Elissa Victoria single?

Elissa has not revealed any information about her current relationship status. However, based on her Instagram posts, she appears to be dating a fellow auto vlogger who goes by the name Juju on Instagram.

The YouTuber was previously in a relationship with Ethan Fatsura. Their relationship resulted in the birth of one child, a daughter named Eliyanah.

Elissa Victoria's measurements

The American YouTuber is 5 feet 7 inches or 177 centimetres tall, and she weighs 127 pounds or 58 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-27-35 inches or 86-68-88 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Elissa Victoria? She is a rising social media personality based in Houston, Texas, United States. What is Elissa Victoria's nationality? The social media influencer is an American national. How old is Elissa Victoria? The YouTuber is 21 years as of 2022. She was born on 24 March 2001 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Who are Elissa Victoria's sisters and brothers? The YouTube personality has six siblings. Only two are known, his brother Steven Baleigh and her younger sister, who has appeared in her videos. What is Elissa Victoria's height? She stands at the height of 5 feet 7 inches or 177 centimetres. What is Elissa Victoria's net worth? The content creator has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. Is Elissa Victoria single? Elissa is currently in a relationship with Juju, a fellow content creator.

Elissa Victoria is a YouTuber and Instagram star from the United States. Her entertaining content continues to win the hearts of many people, increasing her popularity.

