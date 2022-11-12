PinupPixie’s biography: age, real name, husband, children

PinupPixie is a well-known social media influencer and cosplay content creator with millions of followers across multiple platforms, the most popular of which is TikTok. She is also known for her resemblance to Marilyn Monroe and her use of vintage fashion.

Photo: @pinuppixietm on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Born as Bianca Blakney, PinupPixie went viral on TikTok after revealing that she has an 18-year-old son, thus causing confusion about her age. It later turned out that it was her step-son, not her biological child.

Profile summary

Full name Bianca Blakney Famously known as PinupPixie Gender Female Date of birth 25 November 1997 Age 25 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth British Columbia, Canada Current residence British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 40-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 101-71-101 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Children 3 Profession Social media influncer Net worth $800,000

PinupPixie's biography

The social media influencer was born on 25 November 1997 into a Christian family in British Columbia, Canada. PinupPixie's age is 24 years as of 2022, and her birth sign is Sagittarius.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Rise to fame

PinupPixie is well-known for her Instagram posts and TikTok videos. Her unwavering devotion to all things vintage has distinguished her in an industry dominated by viral dances and comedy.

In 2019, she began posting content that primarily focused on vintage fashion and cosplaying various characters. She has gathered a sizable fan base across all her social media platforms.

Her TikTok account currently has over 11 million followers and almost half a billion likes. Typically, she shares vintage fashion dating back to the 1910s.

PinupPixie is also on Instagram, frequently uploading photos and videos. She enjoys makeup, particularly red lipstick. She joined Twitter on October 2015, and she has 10.2k followers.

What is PinupPixie's net worth?

The Canadian content creator's net worth is estimated to be $800,000. However, this information is not official. She makes money through her online career as an influencer and by endorsing brands like Pinup Girl Clothing, FashionNova, Glitter Paradise, Rebel Love Clothing, and Purple Cactus Lingerie.

Who is Bianca Blakney's husband?

Bianca is married but has remained silent about her husband's identity. Who are PinupPixie's kids? She has three children: one biological child and two stepchildren, Jasmine and Jake.

Jake is 18 years old, while Jasmine is 13. She had her 6-year-old daughter when she was 18.

How tall is PinupPixie from TikTok?

The TikTok star stands at 5 feet and 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs about 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. Her body measurements are 40-28-40 inches or 101-71-101 centimetres.

FAQs

Where is PinupPixie from? The Internet celebrity was born and brought up in British Columbia. How old is Bianca PinupPixie? Her age is 25 years as of 2022. What is PinupPixie known for? She is best known for her cosplay content. What is Bianca Blakney's net worth? According to online sources, her estimated net worth is around $800,000. Who are PinupPixie's daughters? She has two daughters. Her biological daughter is six years old, and her stepdaughter, Jasmine, is thirteen years old. What is PinupPixie's height? She has a height of 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

PinupPixie is a TikTok and Instagram celebrity with a large online following. She is best known for her cosplay content and impersonation of Marilyn Monroe.

READ ALSO: Actor Pete Edochie's biography: age, wife, children, net worth, movies

Legit.ng recently published the biography of actor Pete Edochie. He is a Nollywood actor, TV show host, film producer, director, and entrepreneur from Nigeria. In the 1980s, he rose to prominence for his role as Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart.

Pete Edochie was born in the Nigerian state of Enugu. The veteran actor is married to Josephine Edochie, with whom he has six children. Pete has appeared in numerous films and television shows.

Source: Legit.ng