Jenny Popach’s biography: age, height, real name, mom, net worth

Jenny Popach, real name Roselie Arritola, is an American online content creator popular on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. She gained fame for uploading dance videos, challenges, and beauty tutorials.

Jenny Popach ventured into social media entertainment at a young age but has proven to be a talented content creator boasting a considerable audience. She thrives on multiple platforms and occasionally teams up with other prominent influencers to create content.

Profile summary

Full name Roselie Arritola Nickname Jenny Popach Gender Female Date of birth 15 November 2006 Age 16 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Miami, Florida, USA Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’1” Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Body measurements in inches 30-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 76-64-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Maria Ulacia Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Social media influencer Net worth $350 thousand Instagram @jennyypopach

Jenny Popach’s biography

She was born into a family of three children in Miami, Florida, USA. Occasionally, she creates content on TikTok alongside one of her younger brothers. She is an American national of Hispanic ethnicity. Her mother is Maria Ulacia. The teenager resides with her family in Miami, Florida, USA.

How old is Jenny Popach?

The social media influencer is 16 years old as of 2022. She was born on 15 November 2006. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Jenny Popach famous for?

She first gained recognition as a content creator on TikTok. She has a massive audience on the platform and shares dance videos, challenges, makeup tutorials, and other relatable content with them. Besides her solo videos, she also creates content in collaboration with other TikTok celebrities, such as Nick Bencivengo, Cora, and Alana Clements.

The social media influencer also uploads similar content and modelling pictures on Instagram, where she boasts a significant fan following. Her YouTube channel was created in February 2017 and has more than 23 thousand subscribers at the time of this writing.

Why did Jenny Popach's video get cancelled?

The teen content creator’s unwrapping video on TikTok was cancelled following allegations of parental abuse and violation of the platform’s regulations. There were complaints that it was an explicit video and some netizens also accused her mother of exploiting a minor to create such content for fame and money.

Did Jenny Popach’s mom break into the Hype House?

In June 2020, Hype House, a group of TikTok stars, alleged that Popach and her mother broke into their premise and filmed at the location without their permission. However, the duo denied gaining unauthorized entry into the house, claiming the premise’s caretaker let them in.

What is Jenny Popach’s net worth?

The social media entertainer has an alleged net worth of $350 thousand. However, the information source is unreliable since it is not verified. Her main source of income is earnings from her social media endeavours.

How tall is Jenny Popach?

She stands at 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 106 pounds (48 kilograms). Moreover, her measurements are 30-25-34 inches (76-64-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Jenny Popach

Who is Jenny Popach? She is a social media influencer known for sharing captivating content on TikTok and YouTube. What is Jenny Popach’s real name? She was born Roselie Arritola. Who is Jenny Popach’s mom? Her mother is Maria Ulacia, a TikToker. What is Jenny Popach’s age? She is 16 years old as of 2022. She was born on 15 November 2006. What is Jenny Popach’s nationality? She is an American national of Hispanic ethnicity. What is Jenny Popach’s height? Her height is 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres). How much is Jenny Popach worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $350 thousand.

Jenny Popach enjoys a thriving career as a social media influencer. She shares entertaining content on different platforms and has won the hearts of many netizens.

