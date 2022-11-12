Who is Kurt Warner’s wife? The life story of Brenda Warner

Who is Kurt Warner’s wife? The wife of the former American football quarterback is Brenda Warner. She is a former US Marine Corps nurse, philanthropist, welder, and author. Her husband is widely recognized in the sports sector for winning several medals, including Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards (1999, 2001), two National Football League (NFL) awards and a Super Bowl title (2000) as a player for the St. Louis Rams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kurt Warner and Brenda Warner attend DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kurt Warner’s wife is a well-known personality who came into the limelight following her marriage to the former American NFL football quarterback. She runs First Things Foundation alongside her husband, supporting families with critically-ill children. The celebrity wife currently resides in Temecula, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Brenda Warner Gender Female Date of birth 17 June 1967 Age 55 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Parkersburg, West Virginia, United States Current residence Temecula, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-27-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-68-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Spouse Kurt Warner Children 7 High school Regis High School Profession Welder, author Net worth $1 million – $5 million Instagram @brendawarner Twitter @WarnerBrenda

Brenda Warner’s bio

Kurt Warner’s wife was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, United States of America. She is an American national of white ethnicity. The celebrity wife grew up alongside her sister in Lowa, United States. She attended Regis High School in New York City, USA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Her father used to work in a factory, while her mother was a housewife. Did Kurt Warner's wife lose her parents? Her parents were killed in 1996 during a tornado in their small town.

How old is Kurt Warner's wife?

Brenda Warner’s age is 55 years as of November 2022. She was born on 17 June 1967. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Kurt Warner and Brenda Warner attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Career highlights

Brenda Warner is a welder, author, and philanthropist. Before venturing into welding, the celebrity wife was a US Marine Corps licensed nurse. She, however, took a hardship discharge from the Marine Corps in 1990.

Why was Brenda Warner discharged from the military? She was discharged from the military to take care of her four-month-old child, Zach after he got a traumatic brain injury that left him partially blind.

Kurt Warner’s wife is an experienced author. She has published several books, such as First Things First (2009) and One Call Away: Answering Life's Challenges with Unshakable Faith (2011).

In addition, Brenda is a welder. She has an Instagram account where she displays her metalwork.

What is Brenda Warner’s net worth?

The American celebrity wife has an alleged net worth of between $1 million – $5 million. However, this information has not been verified; therefore, unreliable.

How did Kurt and Brenda Warner meet?

The couple first met in a bar and eventually became friends. Before hooking up with Kurt, Brenda was wedded to a US Marine named Neil. The duo stayed together for a few years before parting ways.

Brenda met Kurt when she was 25 years old. The duo wedded on 11 October 1997 in ST. John American Church, Cedar Falls, Lowa, USA. Kurt and Brenda Warner run The First Things First Foundation, where they support the less fortunate. Additionally, they co-founded the Treasure House foundation, a home for supporting critically-ill children.

Who are the children of Brenda Warner?

She has two kids from her previous marriage, Zachary and Jessie Jo. She also shares five kids with Kurt Warner: Kade, Jada Jo, Elijah, Sienna, and Sierra Warner.

Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Brenda Warner and Kurt Warner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "American Underdog" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2021. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

What is Brenda Warner’s height?

Kurt Warner’s wife stands at the height of 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres). She weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 34-27-35 (86-68-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Kurt Warner’s wife

Did Kurt Warner's wife lose her parents? The celebrity wife lost her parents in 1996 during a tornado. Did Brenda and Kurt break up? No, the couple lives together in Temecula, California, United States of America. Who are Brenda Warner's kids? She has seven kids: Zachary, Jessie Jo, Kade, Jada Jo, Elijah, Sienna, and Sierra Warner. How old is Brenda Warner? She is 55 years old as of November 2022. Her date of birth is 17 June 1967. What is Brenda Warner’s height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. Why was Brenda Warner discharged from the military? She was discharged from the military to care for her four-month-old child, who had a brain injury that left him partially blind.

Kurt Warner’s wife is a welder and author from the United States of America. She gained massive recognition following her marriage to the former American NFL football quarterback Kurt Warner.

READ ALSO: Regina Daniels: The Nigerian actress' biography, age, latest news

Legit.ng recently published an article about Regina Daniels' biography. She is a Nigerian actress well-recognized for her roles in Broken Chakkels (2017), Hand of Fate 2 (2012) and Brave Mind (2012). She was born in Asaba, Nigeria and currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

The actress has received several nominations for her performances, including Most Promising Actress (City People Movie Award), Best Supporting Actress of the Year 2016 (City People Movie Award), and Best Upcoming Actress of the Year 2017 (City People Movie Award).

Source: Legit.ng