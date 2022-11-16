Who is Josh Allen's girlfriend? Get to know Brittany Williams

Brittany Willams is a fitness instructor and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is widely recognized for being Josh Allen's girlfriend. Her boyfriend is a popular American football player. He is a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League (NFL).

Who is Josh Allen’s girlfriend? Her girlfriend is Brittany Morgan Williams. She is a former college sports cheerleader, dancer, and fitness enthusiast. Brittany owns an online workout platform called Pilates by Britt. She and her boyfriend have been dating since 2017.

Profile summary

Real name Brittany Morgan Williams Gender Female Date of birth 26 April 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth California, United States of America Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Chris Williams Mother Megan Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Josh Allen High school Firebaugh High School, Clovis North High School University California State University Profession Social media influencer, fitness instructor

Brittany Williams’s biography

The social media influencer was born Brittany Morgan Williams in California, United States of America. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Her parents are Chris Williams and Megan.

Her father is an educational leadership and human resources consultant at JC and Associates. He also served as a superintendent of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. Brittany grew up alongside her elder brother named, Jordan, who is a counsellor at Storyline Biblical Counseling.

After completing her primary education, she enrolled at Firebaugh High School and proceeded to Clovis North High School, where she completed her high school education. She later joined California State University, Fresno, where she pursued Agriculture Business Operations.

While at college, the fitness enthusiast was a cheerleader and dancer. She was also part of Dolce Dance Studio and the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

How old is Josh Allen’s girlfriend?

The American Pilates instructor is 26 years old as of 2022. She was born on 26 April 1996. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Josh Allen's girlfriend do for a living?

Josh Allen’s girlfriend is a Pilates instructor and social media influencer. She owns an online workout platform called Pilates by Britt and has been doing Pilates since the age of 15. She frequently shares clips of her workouts on Instagram.

Her official Instagram account boasts over 146 thousand followers. The platform mostly contains her lifestyle and fashion-related content. She also promotes various brands such as Revolve, Amazon, Talentless, Care/of and Alo.

Brittany Williams and Josh Allen's relationship

The pair officially began dating in 2017 while at college. However, they have known each other since they were eight years old. The pair grew up together in California, United States.

They both attended Firebaugh High School and were in the same grade. In March 2018, the pair celebrated their first anniversary.

Brittany has supported her boyfriend’s football career and often posts his achievements on her Instagram account. She and her boyfriend have been dating for five years.

How tall is Josh Allen's girlfriend?

The California-based Pilates instructor is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 115 pounds (52 kilograms).

Fast facts about Brittany Williams

Who is Brittany Williams? She is a former college sports cheerleader, fitness instructor and social media influencer. Where is Brittany Williams from? She was born in California, United States of America. Why is Brittany Wiliams famous? She came into the spotlight following her relationship with Josh Allen, an American football player. What is Brittany Morgan Williams’ age? She is 26 years old as of 2022. She was born on 26 April 1996. What is Brittany Williams’ height? The social media influencer stands at a height of 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). Who are Brittany Williams’ parents? Her father is Chris Williams, and her mother is Megan. Does Brittany Williams have a sibling? Yes, she has an elder brother named Jordan.

Brittany Williams is a fitness instructor and social media influencer from the United States of America. She came into the limelight as Josh Allen’s girlfriend.

