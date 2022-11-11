Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend? Get to know Olivia Holzmacher

Who is Olivia Holzmacher? She is an American analyst. She came into the limelight as Joe Burrow’s girlfriend. Her boyfriend is an American football player who plays for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League (NFL).

Photo: @oliviaholzmacher on Instagram

Source: UGC

Joe Burrow is currently in a relationship with his longtime college sweetheart Olivia Holzmacher. His girlfriend is a former volleyball player and famous personality from the United States.

Profile summary

Real name Olivia Holzmacher Gender Female Date of birth 27 April 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Mason, Ohio, United States Current residence Columbus, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father John Holzmacher Mother Susan Britton Holzmacher Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Joe Burrow High school Mason High School University Ohio State University Profession Specialist and analyst

Olivia Holzmacher’s biography

She was born and raised in Mason, Ohio, United States, by her parents, John Holzmacher and Susan Britton. She is an American national of white ethnicity. The American analyst grew up alongside her two sisters, Brittany Sara and Meghan Emily Holzmancher.

She took her high school education at Mason High School. While at high school, Olivia was an avid volleyball player. Later, she enrolled at Ohio State University, graduating with a Data-Analytics and Social Sciences degree in 2019.

How old is Joe Burrow's girlfriend?

She is 25 years old as of 2022. When is Olivia Holzmacher’s birthday? She was born on 27 April 1997. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Olivia Holzmacher's job?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Olivia currently works as a senior process specialist and analyst at The Kroger Company. In the company, she builds dashboards and visualizations for Kroger's e-commerce pickup and delivery services. She also provides insight into operational metrics and customer experiences. She has served in the position since February 2010.

Before that, she worked as a supervisor at a gym called Lifetime Fitness in Deerfield, Ohio, United States, from 2013 to 2015. While there, she maintained cleanliness and orderliness in the facility, resolved member issues and assisted the head of the department.

She is also a social media personality with a significant fan following on Instagram. At the time of this writing, she has over 97 thousand followers.

How did Olivia Holzmacher meet Joe Burrow?

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher reportedly first met while studying at Ohio State University in 2015. The pair began dating in 2017.

Olivia’s boyfriend is an American football player. He is a quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League (NFL).

Joe won the 2019 Heisman Trophy after a dominant senior year with the LSU Tigers. He was also selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He and his girlfriend have been together for five years.

How tall is Joe Burrow's girlfriend?

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 137 pounds (62 kilograms).

Fast facts about Olivia Holzmacher

Why is Olivia Holzmacher famous? She gained immense popularity following her relationship with Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback. Where is Olivia Holzmacher from? She was born in Mason, Ohio, United States of America. What is Olivia Holzmacher's age? She is 25 years old as of 2022. She was born on 27 April 1997. Where did Olivia Holzmacher go to college? She attended Ohio State University and graduated with a Data-Analytics and Social Sciences degree in 2019. What does Olivia Holzmacher do for a living? She is a data specialist and analyst who work at The Kroger Company. Who is Joe Burrow dating? He is in a relationship with Olivia Holzmacher. How long has Joe Burrow been with Olivia Holzmacher? They have been dating for five years since 2017. What is Olivia Holzmacher's height? She is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. Where does Olivia Holzmacher live? She currently resides in Columbus, Ohio, United States. What ethnicity is Olivia Holzmacher? She is of white ethnicity.

Olivia Holzmacher is a data analyst currently working at The Kroger Company in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. She is widely recognized for being Joe Burrow’s girlfriend.

Source: Legit.ng