Mont Pantoja’s biography: age, height, songs, where is she from?

Paola Montserrat Pantoja Lizárraga, famous as Mont Pantoja, is a Mexican social media influencer. She first gained prominence on social media after she shared engaging content such as dance, lip-syncs, and challenges on TikTok. She is also a music artist known for songs, such as Maviri, MONEY, and ZUKI.

Mont Pantoja enjoys a massive following on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. She endorses brands such as Fashion Nova and has also collaborated with other influencers to create content.

Profile summary

Full name Paola Montserrat Pantoja Lizárraga Nickname Mont Pantoja Gender Female Date of birth 17 February 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico Current residence Mexico City, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Social media influencer, singer Net worth $3 million Instagram @mont.pantoja TikTok @montpantoja Facebook @montpantoja

Mont Pantoja’s biography

The content creator was born and raised in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico. Her cousin, Juan De Dios Pantoja, is also a popular social media influencer. She is a Mexican national of Latina ethnicity.

She currently lives in Mexico City, Mexico, where she is pursuing her entertainment career.

How old is Mont Pantoja?

Her age is 20 years old as of 2022. She marks her birthday on 17 February every year and was born in 2002. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Mont Pantoja’s profession?

She is best recognised as an online content creator. She first gained fame on social media via TikTok, where she shares various engaging content, with over 36 million followers. She was part of Cheli House, a group of content creators whose other members are Rod Contreras, Edwin Mendoza, Ingratax, and Domelipa.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel with more than 2.6 million subscribers, created in March 2020. She uses the channel to share her music videos and fashion content. The entertainer endorses fashion brands such as Fashion Nova.

Mont Pantoja’s songs

The Mexican singer made her debut in the music industry in 2021, releasing the song Uy K Raro. Here is a list of her hits so far.

Uy K Raro

Las Gatas

Maviri

MONEY

F**K U

ZUKI

MANIAKA

What is Mont Pantoja’s net worth?

According to Next Biography, the musician's alleged net worth is $3 million. However, the source is not reliable since it is not verified. She earns significant money from her entertainment career and brand endorsement deals.

Is Mont Pantoja dating?

She is seemingly not in any relationship. However, she once dated fellow content creator Edwin Mendoza and parted ways in early 2022. She was also allegedly in another relationship with TikTok sensation Rodrigo Contreras, but their relationship was short-lived.

What is Mont Pantoja’s height?

The Mexican singer is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall. Moreover, her weight is estimated to be 128 pounds (58 kilograms).

Fast facts about Mont Pantoja

What is Mont Pantoja’s age? The entertainer’s age is 20 years old as of 2022. She was born on 17 February 2002. Where is Mont Pantoja from? She hails from Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, but currently resides in Mexico City, Mexico. What is Mont Pantoja’s nationality? The internet celebrity is a Mexican of Latina ethnicity. What does Mont Pantoja do for a living? She is a social media influencer with a massive following on different social media platforms. Additionally, she is a singer. How much is Mont Pantoja worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $3 million. Is Mont Pantoja dating? She is supposedly single. However, she has reportedly been in two relationships with Edwin Mendoza and Rodrigo Contreras. How tall is Mont Pantoja? Her height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres).

Mont Pantoja is a social media influencer with a massive audience across different platforms. She is also a rising singer and has released around seven songs.

