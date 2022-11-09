Ava Rose Beaune’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

Ava Rose Beaune is a TikTok star and social media influencer from Canada. Her TikTok account has grown in popularity as a result of her lip-syncs and choreographed videos.

Photo: @ava.rxsee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ava Rose Beaune has become well-known and famous due to her TikTok channel. Her lip-syncs and dance moves have contributed significantly to her online fame.

Profile summary

Full name Ava Rose Beaune Gender Female Date of birth 11 October 2003 Age 19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Canada Current residence Toronto, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-39 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-99 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million TikTok @avarxseee

Ava Rose Beaune's biography

The TikTok star was born on 11 October 2003. Ava Rose's age is 19 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Libra. In 2020, she posted a video on Tiktok of herself dancing with her mother in a car.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Why is Ava Rose Beaune famous?

She is a TikTok and Instagram social media influencer with a large following. Growing up, Ava was never interested in social media, but her high school friend encouraged her to start posting videos on TikTok, which she did. She was 15 years old at the moment.

She then began posting dance, lip-sync, and makeup-related videos and her account quickly gained many followers. Her popularity skyrocketed when she was signed with TalentX Entertainment.

She currently has 2.7 million followers and more than 72 million likes on TikTok. She usually posts videos of herself lip-syncing, dancing, and general lifestyle videos.

Ava is also popular on Instagram. The TikTok star uses the platform to share her modelling photos and . She currently has over 1 million followers on Instagram. She also sells her merchandise online, which includes T-shirts, hoodies, and stickers.

Even though her social media accounts have made her famous, she had a difficult time in 2020 when a stalker hacked her account and began harassing and threatening her and her family. This went on for a while before the police arrested the suspect.

Who is Ava Rose's boyfriend?

Rose is private about her personal life. As a result, it's difficult to tell whether she's dating or not. She had previously been in a relationship with Cole Howard.

What is Ava Rose's height?

She stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs 55 kilograms (121 pounds). The dimensions of the body are 34-26-39 inches (86-66-99 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Ava Rose Beaune? She is a Canadian social media personality and TikTok star. When is Ava Rose Beaune's birthday? The Instagram star celebrates her birthday on 11 October. How old is Ava Rose? She is 19 years old as of 2022. She was born in 2003. What is Ava Rose Beaune's net worth? The young influencer's alleged net worth is $1.5 million. Her main source of income comes from her social media endeavours. How tall is Ava Rose? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. How many followers does Ava Rose have on TikTok? She has 2.7 million followers and over 72 million likes. Who is Ava Rose Beaune dating? The TikTok star is presumably single now. She was previously dating Cole Howard.

Ava Rose Beaune is a Canadian online personality who rose to prominence through her TikTok content. She has worked with well-known TikTok stars such as Charli D'Amelio.

READ ALSO: Santea's biography: age, height, real name, birthday, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Santea's biography. He is a TikTok celebrity, dancer, and social media personality. On TikTok, he is well-known for posting lip-syncs, dances, and challenges. He has a sizable fan base on social media.

Santea joined TikTok in October 2019. He has collaborated with social media celebrities such as Malu Trevejo, Emelly Hernandez, Devin Caherly, and Amanda Diaz.

Source: Legit.ng