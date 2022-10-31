Garrett Gee’s biography: age, family, religion, net worth

Garrett Gee is a popular entrepreneur, travel journalist and YouTuber from the United States of America. He is popularly known as the creator of The Bucket List Family YouTube channel, where he shares his adventures around the world with his family. He is also known as the co-founder of Scan, a mobile app development company.

Photo: @garrettgee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Garrett Gee’s full name is Garrett Burton Gee. He is a popular blogger based in Hawaii, United States. He created a family YouTube channel, The Bucket List Family and a blog for sharing their world travel. The Gee's family adventures began on 15 August 2015, and their travel content has earned them a massive following on multiple platforms, especially on YouTube.

Profile summary

Full name Garrett Burton Gee Gender Male Date of birth 6 November 1989 Age 33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Provo, Utah, United States Current residence Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 5 Relationship status Married Wife Jessica Children 3 Education Brigham Young University Profession Blogger, entrepreneur, travel journalist, athlete Net worth $20 million Instagram @thebucketlistfamily, @garrettgee YouTube The Bucket List Family

Garrett Gee’s biography

The popular travel journalist was born Garrett Burton Gee in Provo, Utah, United States of America. He is an American national of Filipino-American-Chinese-Spanish ancestry. He was raised alongside five siblings, four sisters and one brother.

Garrett Gee’s parents separated when he was nine years old. He is a Christian believer and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The American blogger completed his high school education at Highland High School in Utah, where his father resided, and spent time in California with his mother during the summers.

He later enrolled at Brigham Young University to pursue Industrial Design and Entrepreneurship. However, he dropped out when his startup company received funds from Google. During high school, Gee was an avid soccer player.

What is Garrett Gee’s age?

The American travel journalist is 33 years old as of 2022. When is Garret Gee’s birthday? He was born on 6 November 1989. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Garrett Gee's profession?

Garrett Gee is a popular travel journalist, entrepreneur, athlete, designer, and the creator of the blog The Bucket List Family. He is the co-founder of Scan, a mobile app development company he created with his college friends Kirk Ouimet and Ben Turley in January 2011, with its headquarters in Provo, Utah. In 2014, Snapchat acquired the app for $54 million.

After selling his company, Garret began the blog and YouTube channel The Bucket List Family, created on 5 July 2015. It has over 1.4 million subscribers as of this writing. He mainly uploads his adventures around the world with his family.

Their collective travels around the world have earned them more than 2.6 million followers on The Bucket List Family Instagram account and 14.5 thousand followers .

According to his LinkedIn profile, he formerly worked as a teacher of computer technology and a soccer coach at Walden School of Liberal Arts for three months. He is also the founder and creative director of Capital G Design, a company that provides web design, branding, and digital media services.

What is Garrett Gee’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the American blogger has an alleged net worth of $20 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. His primary source of income is his career as a blogger and entrepreneur.

Who is Garrett Gee’s wife?

The American entrepreneur has been married to his long-time partner Jessica for 13 years. Garret and Jessica first met in a flower shop while serving an LDS mission in Vladivostok, Russia. They exchanged their wedding vows on 25 April 2009. They share three children named Dorothy, Manilla and Calihan. The family of five currently resides in Hawaii, United States.

What is Garrett Gee’s height?

The travel journalist stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 159 pounds or 72 kilograms.

Fast facts about Garrett Gee

Garrett Gee is a famous travel journalist, entrepreneur, athlete, designer, and the creator of the blog The Bucket List Family. He is widely recognized as the co-founder of Scan, a mobile app development company. He is also a blogger with a massive following on their family's YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

