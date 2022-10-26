Candy Asmus’ biography: age, height, zodiac, siblings, net worth

Candy Asmus is a model, TikTok star, and social media personality from the United States. Her TikTok channel has gained significant popularity due to lip-syncs, short comedy, and dance videos she often posts on the platform.

Candy Asmus is an internet personality. She created her TikTok account in 2019. Shortly after she started posting, one of her videos colouring her hair went viral and earned her a considerable following. Additionally, she is an artist and often shares her art and drawings pictures on her Instagram account.

Profile summary

Real name Lilnectarine Nickname Candy Asmus Gender Female Date of birth 30 October 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Bis*xual Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in centimetres 96-66-93 Body measurements in inches 38-26-37 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light blue-grey Relationship status Single Profession Social media influencer, model Net worth $800 thousand TikTok @candyasmus

Candy Asmus' biography

The TikTok star was born and raised in Houston, Texas, United States of America. Pictures of Candy Asmus' parents' are available on her Instagram page, but their names remain unknown.

Additionally, information regarding Candy Asmus' siblings is unknown. She has a cat called Sgt. Pepper.

How old is Candy Asmus?

Candy Asmus' age is 21 years old as of 2022. The American influencer was born on 30 October 2001. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Candy is a viral sensation on social media. She started using TikTok in May 2019. She majorly posts vlogs, pranks, challenges, travel and dance videos. As of October 2022, her TikTok account has over 5.5 million followers. She has also received the precious badge of being an Ace TikTok Comedian.

She is also active on Instagram. She mostly posts her art and drawings pictures, modelling photos and short videos about her personal life and moments with her friends, such as Griffin Johnson. Her Instagram account currently has over 570 thousand followers.

Besides being a content creator, she is also a successful model. She has worked with several brands, including Bellami Hair, Agent Provocateur and Adidas.

What is Candy Asmus' net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be about $800 thousand. However, this information is not verified. She mainly earns her income from her social media career.

Candy Asmus' measurements

Candy Asmus' height is 5 feet and 3 inches or 160 centimetres. She weighs approximately 116 pounds or 53 kilograms. Her body measurements are 38-26-37 inches or 96-66-93 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Candy Asmus? She is an American social media influencer and model. She is widely known for sharing pranks, challenges and dance videos on her TikTok account. How old is Candy Asmus? She is 21 years old as of 2022. She was born on 30 October 2001. What is Candy Asmus' zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. What is Candy Asmus' nationality? She is an American nationality. What is Candy Asmus' real name? Her real name is Lilnectarine. However, she often uses her nickname Candy Asmus on her social media platforms. Who is Candy Asmus' sister? She has not disclosed any information about her siblings or parents. How tall is Candy Asmus? She is 5 feet and 3 inches or 160 centimetres.

Candy Asmus has created quite a following on social media. Her profession is taking shape, and she is showing signs of going places, thanks to her willingness to pursue her dreams and achieve the best she can.

