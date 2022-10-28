Angel Brinks’ biography: age, relationship, kids, net worth

Angel Brinks is an American fashion designer, reality TV star, entrepreneur and social media personality. She rose to prominence following her participation in the reality TV show Basketball Wives LA seasons 4, 5 and 10. She is also famous for previously dating Tyreke Evans, an NBA player.

Angels Brinks is the founder and CEO of Angel Brinks Fashion. She has designed outfits for celebrities such as Lil Kim, Amber Rose, Nicki Minaj, Blac Chyna, Cardi B and Ashanti, among others.

Profile summary

Full name Angel Brinks Biodata Gender Female Date of birth 19 October 1982 Age 40 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Armenian-Italian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-64-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Roccstar Children 3 College Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Profession Fashion designer, reality TV star, entrepreneur Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @angelbrinks Twitter @AngelBrinks

Angel Brinks' biography

The entrepreneur was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is an American national of Armenian-Italian descent. The fashion designer graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising with a degree in fashion design and merchandising.

How old is Angel Brinks?

The American entrepreneur is 40 years old as of 2022. She was born on 19 October 1982. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

She is an entrepreneur, fashion designer and reality TV star. In January 2009, she launched her clothing fashion line Angel Brinks Fashion which specializes in leggings, lingerie, dresses, body suits, denim, jackets and rompers. The reality TV star also owns a boutique.

She gained recognition for her work in fashion after her designs were featured at the New York Fashion Week show in 2012 and Facet Studio's Fashion Show in 2013 and 2014. She is also the executive producer at Roccstar's Angels Trucking, LLC, which she co-runs with her boyfriend, Roccstar.

Her fame multiplied when she was featured in the reality TV show, Basketball Wives LA which premiered on 11 April 2010 in Miami, Florida, United States. The show is based on the relationship between famous basketball players and their wives, ex-wives, or girlfriends. The American entrepreneur appeared in seasons 4, 5 and now season 10, which premiered on 1 August 2022.

The entrepreneur promotes her clothing business on her social media pages. She boasts 1.5 million followers on Instagram as of this writing. She is also active on Facebook, with 451 thousand followers and on Twitter, with over 87 thousand followers.

What is Angel Brinks' net worth?

According to Exact Net Worth, she has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. However, this information is not verified. She primarily earns her wealth as a reality TV star and entrepreneur.

Who is Angel Brinks' husband?

Angel from Basketball Wives is currently dating Roccstar. They started dating in late 2020. Roccstar, whose real name is Leon Youngblood Jr, is an American singer and music producer. The two appeared in the VH1 reality TV show Basketball Wives, season 10. Angel Brinks and Roccstar welcomed their son on November 2021.

The reality TV star was previously in a relationship with Tyreke Evans, a professional NBA player. The Duo started dating in 2010 and split in 2015. Angel Brinks' relationship with Tyreke made her participate in the Basketball Wives LA show.

They both appeared in season 4 of the TV show. The two share a daughter named Amani Evans, who was born in August 2014. Brinks was rumoured to have dated Jackie Long, an American actor and producer.

Who was Angel Brinks' first husband?

The American entrepreneur was first married to the late Bruce Sandlin, popularly known by his stage name X1. Bruce was an American rapper known for his work with Gang Green and Onyx. The rapper was found dead on 4 July 2007 in his Las Vegas apartment. The American TV personality revealed that he committed s*icide.

At the time of his death, Brinks was 34 weeks pregnant. His death caused her son Azari to be born prematurely due to the trauma and stress she underwent.

Fast facts about Angel Brinks

Who is Angel Brinks? She is a fashion designer, entrepreneur and reality TV star from the United States. When is Angel Brinks' birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 19 October. What is Angel Brinks' age? She is 40 years old as of 2022. What is the name of Angel Brinks' kids? The fashion designer has three children, Azari, Amani, and Prince. Who is Angel Brinks' baby's father? Her first-born son, Azari's father, is Bruce Sandlin, while her daughter Amani; her father is Tyreke Evans. Her last-born son's dad is Roccstar, her current boyfriend. What is Angel Brinks' net worth? Her alleged net worth is $1.5million. Who is Angel Brinks' husband? She is not married; however, she is dating Roccstar, an American singer.

Angel Brinks is a reality TV star, entrepreneur and fashion designer. Her fame skyrocketed due to her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Tyreke Evans, an NBA player. She is the founder and CEO of Angel Brinks Fashion. Aside from her career, she is a mother of three children.

