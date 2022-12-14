Ana Montana's biography: who is Lamelo Ball's girlfriend?

Alicia Chaves, also known as Ana Montana, is a model and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is best known for sharing her modelling and lifestyle pictures on Instagram, where she boasts a massive fan base. She is also known for being Lamelo Ball's girlfriend.

Ana Montana is a popular social media influencer with millions of followers on Instagram, where she shares captivating content. She is a brand ambassador of Fashion Nova. She has also appeared in various music videos and magazines.

Profile summary

Real name Analicia Chaves Famous as Ana Montana Gender Female Date of birth 9 October 1989 Age 33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New Bedford, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-97 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Fatima Chaves Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Lamelo Ball Education Bedford High School Profession Model, social media influencer Net worth $1 million – $5 million Instagram @ana_montana

Ana Montana’s biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in New Bedford, Massachusetts, United States but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her real name is Alicia Chaves. Her mother is called Fatima.

The American model completed her high school education at Bedford High School in 2008.

How old is Ana Montana?

Ana Montana's age is 33 years old as of 2022. When is her birthday? She was born on 9 October 1989. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Ana Montana known for?

Ana Montana is a thriving model and social media influencer. She is widely recognized for sharing her lifestyle and modelling pictures on social media, particularly on Instagram. She boasts a massive audience on the platform, with over 2.6 million followers at the time of this writing. She also promotes numerous notable clothing brands on the platform, such as PrettyLittleThing and Fashion Nova.

She began her modelling career in 2010 and later signed with Louis Model Management. As a model, she has appeared in various magazines, such as Smooth and Vibe magazines. She has also been featured in music videos, including T.I’s song Dope.

Aside from Instagram, she is also active on TikTok, with over 195 thousand followers and 1.5 million followers. She posts lip-syncs, dance videos, and comedy-related videos. Her Twitter account has amassed over 107 thousand followers.

What is Ana Montana's net worth?

The social media influencer has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Her main source of Income is earnings from her modelling career and brand endorsements.

Ana Montana and Lamelo Ball's relationship

Ana Montana and Lamelo Ball reportedly began dating in February 2022. They have a 12-year age difference. Lamelo Ball is 21 years old as of 2022. He is an American professional basketball player for the Charlotte Hornets of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Ana previously dated hip-hop artist Nate Maloley and football players Axel Witsel and Karim Benzema.

What is Ana Montana’s height?

Lamelo Ball’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. She weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. Furthermore, her measurements are 34-26-38 inches or 86-66-97 centimetres.

Fast facts about Ana Montana

Ana Montana is a thriving model and social media influencer. She has gradually gained popularity on social media, especially on Instagram by sharing her modelling pictures. She is also a Fashion Nova brand ambassador.

