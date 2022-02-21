Bryton Myler’s biography: age, height, parents, girlfriend

Bryton Myler is an up-and-coming actor and YouTuber from the United States. He launched his first YouTube channel when he was at the age of eleven. Bryton has consistently uploaded content on the channel, which has earned him immense fame. He is currently a popular figure with a huge fanbase.

Bryton in a white T-shirt. Photo: @bryton_myler

Source: Instagram

The young celebrity is a martial artist and gymnast. He began his martial arts and acrobat training at a young age. He has a fourth-degree black belt. Find out more about him in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Bryton Myler

Bryton Myler Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 27 February 2004

27 February 2004 Age: 18 years old (as of 2022)

18 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth : United States of America

: United States of America Current residence: Draper, Utah, USA

Draper, Utah, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'9"

: 5'9" Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Father : Shane Myler

: Shane Myler Mother: Allie Myler

Allie Myler Siblings : 3

: 3 Profession : YouTuber, martial artist, gymnast, and actor

: YouTuber, martial artist, gymnast, and actor Net worth : $2 million

: $2 million YouTube: @Ninja Kidz TV

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Who are Bryton Myler's family members?

The social media star with his mother. Photo: @bryton_myler

Source: Instagram

The influencer was born in the United States. Bryton Myler's parents are Shane Myler and Allie Myler. He was raised alongside his three siblings namely Payton, Ashton and Paxton.

When is Bryton Myler's birthday?

The social media influencer was born on 27 February 2004, and his birth sign is Pisces.

How old is Bryton Myler now?

Bryton Myler's age is 18 years old as of 2022. He was born in 2004 in the USA.

Career

The influencer launched his first YouTube channel in 2016. He commands a significant following on his first YouTube channel, with over 2 million subscribers as of now.

Additionally, he has another YouTube channel called Ninja Kidz TV which he runs with the help of his siblings. Today the channel has 17.3 million subscribers. The content in this channel includes ninja-like stunts such as trampolining, acrobat and karate.

His big break came when he became a cast member of the Ninja Kidz TV. He was featured as Bulk in the channel's Power Rangers series. The channel has boosted Bryton's YouTube career and helped him come out as a promising martial artist and acrobat.

Aside from that, he is also an up-and-coming actor. He made a guest appearance in a television show, Proper Manors. He also stands out on Instagram with a following of over 52.9k.

What is Bryton Myler's net worth?

The Martial artist with his friend Maddy. Photo: @bryton_myler

Source: Instagram

From his YouTube videos, it is without a doubt that the young star is living quite a lavish lifestyle. According to Idol Networth, his net worth is alleged to be $2 million. This information is, however, not from a verified source. He primarily earns his income from being a social media star.

Who is Bryton Myler's girlfriend?

The young martial artist has not yet publicly shared details about his love life. However, he has done many videos related to girlfriend-boyfriend issues. Some of his social media photos also show him with different ladies but he has never revealed if he is in a relationship with any of them.

How tall is Bryton Myler?

Bryton Myler's height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres. He weighs about 154 pounds or 70 kilograms and has light brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Where does Bryton Myler live?

He currently resides in Draper, Utah, USA.

Bryton Myler is a famous American star who has shown great potential as a martial artist, actor and YouTuber. He has gradually grown to become popular online, thanks to the support he gets from his fans and family.

READ ALSO: Nazanin Kavari's biography: age, height, birthday, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Nazanin Kavari. She is a Romanian beauty and fashion YouTube celebrity who began her career at the age of 14. She is one celebrity who has maintained a clean profile since she debuted in the content creation scene.

Nazanin Kavari launched her YouTube channel on 9 September 2012. The following year, she started posting videos. She acquired more views than expected, giving her the confidence to create more content. She has since grown in her career and has amassed a vast following on the platform. Read her article here to find more about her.

Source: Legit.ng