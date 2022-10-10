Maxwell Simkins’ biography: age, height, parents, movies and TV shows

Maxwell Simkins captured the spotlight when he played Zane in the comedy series Bizaardvark on Disney Channel. He is also known for his single Dear Mr Bully, which he released as part of an anti-bullying campaign.

Apart from acting and rapping, Simkins is an ice skater and a basketball player in his free time. He enjoys Go Kart racing, boxing and working out in the gym. He has also been featured as a guest speaker in The “i” in Kind Podcast. He has a pet dog called Ace.

Profile summary

Full name Maxwell Brooke Simkins Gender Male Date of birth 17 October 2006 Age 16 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Hilary Father John Siblings 1 Brother Oscar 'Olee' Relationship status Single Profession Actor, rapper, songwriter Net worth $1-2 million Instagram @maxwell.simkins

Maxwell Simkins' biography

Maxwell Simkins was born to his parents John and Hilary Simkins in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United Statesis. He is the older of two boys in his family. The actor’s younger brother, Oscar ‘Olee’ Simkins, was born in 2011 and is his best friend.

The young actor has drawn much attention for his striking resemblance to Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin. Is Maxwell Simkins related to Sean Astin? No, the two actors are not related. Their similar looks and mannerisms are merely coincidental.

How old is Maxwell Simkins?

Maxwell Simkins’ age is 16 years as of 2022. He was born on 17 October 2006. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Maxwell Simkins started his acting career on 3 June 2013, when he was only six years old. His first role was in the film And So It Goes by Rob Reiner, alongside Diane Keaton and Michael Douglas. However, it wasn’t until 2018 that he had his breakout role as Zane in the Disney Channel TV series Bizaardvark.

As of 2022, he voices Little Boo in the Disney Junior comedy animation The Chicken Squad. He is also starring as Nick Ganz in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. The latter series has had him travelling all over the country to film in different locations, including his home state of Pennsylvania.

Additionally, Simkins is a rapper and songwriter. He released his debut song, Dear Mr Bully, together with Dakota Lotus, in 2019. The song was part of the young rapper’s Anti-Bullying campaign, and he used it to open up about enduring bullying throughout his school years.

After this single, Maxwell started rapping under the stage name MaxABillion. So far, he has only released one single in addition to Dear Mr Bully. His first solo single, They Will Know My Name, has over 2700 views on YouTube.

What movies was Maxwell Simkins in?

With only nine years in film and television, the actor has already featured in multiple projects alongside industry veterans. Here is a list of Maxwell Simkins’ movies and TV shows as of 2022:

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (2021-2022) as Nick Ganz

(2021-2022) as Nick Ganz The Chicken Squad (2021-2022) as Little Boo / Big Roo / Lil Boo

(2021-2022) as Little Boo / Big Roo / Lil Boo Home Team (2022) as Paulie

(2022) as Paulie A.P. Bio (2021) as Max

(2021) as Max The Sleepover (2020) as Kevin

(2020) as Kevin Run (2020) as Hunter Richardson

(2020) as Hunter Richardson Mati & Rocco (2019) as Mati

(2019) as Mati Kim Hushable (2019) as Drakken

(2019) as Drakken Bizaardvark (2018-2019) as Zane

(2018-2019) as Zane Kim Possible (2019) as Lil Drakken

(2019) as Lil Drakken The Book of Henry (2017) as Tommy

(2017) as Tommy Inside Amy Schumer (2016) as Kid Gallinger

(2016) as Kid Gallinger Christmas with the Coopers (2015) as Bo

(2015) as Bo 3 Generations (2015) as Cole

(2015) as Cole And So It Goes (2014) as Caleb

What is Maxwell Simkins' net worth?

According to Married Biography, his net worth is between $1-2 million as of 2022. However, there are no official verifiable sources on this matter. He makes money from his roles in various films and TV shows.

How tall is Maxwell Simkins?

Maxwell Simkins' height is about 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm). He weighs approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Maxwell Simkins? He is an American actor and rapper best known for portraying Zane in Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark. What is Maxwell Simkins’ age? He is 16 years old as of 2022. Who is Maxwell Simkins’ father? The actor’s father is John Simkins. What movies was Maxwell Simkins in? He has been in multiple movies, including And So It Goes (2014), The Book of Henry (2017) and The Sleepover (2020). What is Maxwell Simkins’ net worth? He is estimated to be worth between $1-2 million. Is Maxwell Simkins related to Sean Astin? No, the two actors only bear a strong resemblance but are not related.

Maxwell Simkins is a young actor and rapper from the United States. Despite his young age, he already has a sizeable amount of movie and TV show credits to his name. He is also an up-and-coming musician, having released two singles.

