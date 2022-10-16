Sora Simmons’ biography: age, height, birthday, sister, net worth

Sora Simmons is a Japanese-American YouTuber, gaming streamer, TikTok star, and social media personality. He is widely known for his POV content and dance videos on his TikTok account. He is also a popular personality on YouTube.

Sora Simmons began his TikTok career in October 2019. He has worked alongside famous social media stars such as Paul Hodder and Madison.

Profile summary

Full name Sora Jade Simmons Gender Male Date of birth 22 October 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Okinawa, Japan Current residence Escondido, California, United States Nationality Japanese, American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown (wears blue contacts) Mother Yuki Kubota Father Calvin T. Simmons Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star, streamer, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million YouTube Skyyjade

Sora Simmons' biography

The social media entertainer was born in Okinawa, Japan. His father is Calvin T. Simmons, a Marine veteran, and his mother is Yuki Kubota. His parents met when his dad was deployed to Japan. When Sora was 4 years old, the family relocated to the United States, but Yuki and Calvin later got divorced. After living in the US for many years, Yuki had to move back to japan in 2022 due to health issues.

Since then, Sora's dad got married to Rosa Maria Garcia Simmons. His mom stayed single and raised her son alongside his younger sister. Sora Simmons' sister is called Kanon. Apart from his blood sibling, the TikToker has several step-siblings, namely Yaraiza Garcia, Irene Zamora, Claudia (CJ) and Jakob.

Following in his father's footsteps, the influencer joined JROTC while in high school. He had plans to continue his journey in the military, but decided to stick to social media. He is currently studying at college in San Diego pursuing a degree in Computer Science.

How old is Sora Simmons?

The YouTuber is 23 years old as of 2022. He was born on 22 October 1999. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Sora is a TikTok star, gaming streamer, YouTuber, and social media influencer. He is best known for uploading POVs, lip-syncs, and dance videos on TikTok. Currently, he boasts over 4.4 million followers and more than 130 million likes.

He created his self-titled YouTube channel on 17 May 2020. Currently, the channel has over 1 million subscribers. The channel mostly contains short POV videos he shares on his TikTok account, as well as occasional streams and videos with his friends.

Besides TikTok and YouTube, he is also famous on Instagram, with 211 thousand of followers. Additionally, he is active on Twitch, with over 15 thousand followers. The TikTok star is also an entrepreneur. He has a merch line where he sells hoodies.

What is Sora Simmons' net worth?

According to All Famous Birthday, the TikTok star's alleged net worth is $1.5 million. However, this information is not official. He primarily makes his income from his social media endeavours and selling his merchandise.

Who is Sora Simmons dating?

The TikTok star is presumably single.

What is Sora Simmons' height?

The YouTuber is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. His weight is about 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Fast facts about Sora Simmons

Who is Sora Simmons? He is a TikTok star and social media influencer. What is Sora Simmons' age? He is 23 years old as of 2022. What is Sora Simmons' nationality? He is Japanese and American. Where does Sora Simmons live now? The Japanese TikToker resides in Escondido, California, United States. Who is Sora Simmons' sister? His sister is called Kanon. Is Sora Simmons single? Yes, the entertainer is presumed to be single. How tall is Sora Simmons? The TikTok star is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.

Sora Simmons is a popular internet personality known for his POVs and dance videos on TikTok. He has gained significant popularity on TikTok and YouTube.

