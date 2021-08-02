Anwar Jibawi’s biography: age, height, net worth, girlfriend

Anwar Jibawi is a Palestinian-American social media star, dancer, director, producer, editor, and writer. He is also an actor and comedian known for his self-titled YouTube channel and Instagram account, where he posts comedic videos.

Internet personality Jibawi attends NBC's Olympics Social Opening Ceremony at The Jonathan Beach Club in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Have a look at his biography to find out all you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Full name: Anwar Jibawi

Anwar Jibawi Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: August 9 1991

August 9 1991 Age: 30 years (as of 2021)

30 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, U.S

Chicago, Illinois, U.S Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Palestinian-American

Palestinian-American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Anwar Jibawi's religion: Muslim

Muslim Height in feet and inches: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 141

141 Weight in kilogram: 64

64 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Relationship status: Single

Single Occupation: Actor, comedian, dancer, director, producer, editor, and writer

Actor, comedian, dancer, director, producer, editor, and writer Net worth: $4 million

$4 million Instagram: @anwar

@anwar Facebook: Anwar Jibawi

Anwar Jibawi TikTok: @anwar

@anwar Twitter: @anwar

@anwar YouTube: Anwar Jibawi

Anwar Jibawi's bio

Anwar Jibawi is a content creator who has a massive following across all social media platforms. His parents relocated to the United States from Palestine, seeking new opportunities and a better life.

How old is Anwar?

The YouTuber was born on August 9, 1991. He is 30 years old as of 2021.

Where is Anwar Jibawi from?

The American actor was born in Chicago, Illinois, U.S but grew up in a small city in Los Angeles County, California called Bell.

How many brothers does Anwar have?

Jibawi attends the NBC Olympic Social Opening Ceremony at Jonathan Beach Club in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Rachel Murray

Source: Getty Images

The talented comedian has five brothers: Anas, Omar, Wisam, Mohammed and Malik Jibawi.

What is Anwar Jibawi's nationality?

He holds American nationality.

What is Anwar Jibawi's ethnicity?

His ethnicity is mixed. He is of Palestinian-American decent.

Is Anwar Jibawi muslim?

He is a believer in the Islamic faith. He is devout to his religion and observes the Ramadan fast.

Career summary

Jibawi started his career on Vine, where he posted most of his comedic videos. He has ventured into various career fields and collaborated with famous artists in the film and music industries.

After Vine was discontinued, he partnered with Shots Studios to create videos and launched his YouTube channel in July 2016. John Shahidi of Shots Studios currently manages him.

Anwar has also collaborated with other famous figures to create various YouTube channels. For instance, in January 2017, Jibawi assisted in the launch of Mike Tyson's YouTube channel. The two have frequently collaborated on each other's channels.

Jibawi walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer in Milan, Italy. Photo: Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho

Source: Getty Images

On June 17, 2017, Anwar was invited to walk in Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 presentation.

He made his acting debut in the film Keys of Christmas, alongside celebrities such as DJ Khaled, Rudy Mancuso, Mariah Carey.

He also appeared in the comedy series Amigos from Shots Studios and played a role in the film Airplane Mode (2019). He also starred alongside NBA star Stephen Curry in a commercial for Brita water filters.

Other television series he has appeared in include:

2016-2020: Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking as Mustafa Malik / Anwar

as Mustafa Malik / Anwar 2020: The Real Bros of Simi Valley as Guy in Truck

as Guy in Truck 2020: Fired

2019-2020: Airport Security Squad as Amir

as Amir 2020: The Set Up as Karaoke Singer

as Karaoke Singer 2019: Stories from Our Future

2018-2019: King Bachelor's Pad

2018: The Cupid as Edward

as Edward 2015: David's Vlog

In 2018, he debuted a new series, One Star with Anwar, on the IGTV platform on Instagram. On the show, he reviews different terrible products found while one is doing online shopping.

He has also dabbled in directing music videos, Anitta - Vai Malandra (Remix) by Alesso and KO: YU and Telefono (Remix) by Aitana and Lele Pons among others.

How tall is Anwar?

Anwar Jibawi's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm). He weighs 141 lbs (64kg).

Who Anwar Jibawi's wife?

You may be wondering if the comedian is married; he is not.

Jibawi attends a Spotify event at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

So who is Anwar Jibawi's girlfriend? When it comes to Jibawi's personal life, he is most likely single.

He has done a few videos about girlfriends, but he has never revealed anything about his better half. In most cases, Hannah Stocking is frequently mistaken to be Anwar Jibawi's gf, having appeared in most of his videos. However, Hannah is just a co-star from Shots Studios.

How much is Anwar Jibawi worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anwar Jibawi's net worth is $4 million.

Anwar Jibawi is a gifted comedian who enjoys involving his audience in his performances. He also enjoys singing and dancing and is very fluent in both English and Arabic.

