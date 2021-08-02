Anwar Jibawi’s biography: age, height, net worth, girlfriend
Anwar Jibawi is a Palestinian-American social media star, dancer, director, producer, editor, and writer. He is also an actor and comedian known for his self-titled YouTube channel and Instagram account, where he posts comedic videos.
Have a look at his biography to find out all you need to know about him.
Profile summary
- Full name: Anwar Jibawi
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: August 9 1991
- Age: 30 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, U.S
- Current residence: Los Angeles
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Palestinian-American
- Sexuality: Straight
- Anwar Jibawi's religion: Muslim
- Height in feet and inches: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Weight in pounds: 141
- Weight in kilogram: 64
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Black
- Relationship status: Single
- Occupation: Actor, comedian, dancer, director, producer, editor, and writer
- Net worth: $4 million
- Instagram: @anwar
- Facebook: Anwar Jibawi
- TikTok: @anwar
- Twitter: @anwar
- YouTube: Anwar Jibawi
Anwar Jibawi's bio
Anwar Jibawi is a content creator who has a massive following across all social media platforms. His parents relocated to the United States from Palestine, seeking new opportunities and a better life.
How old is Anwar?
The YouTuber was born on August 9, 1991. He is 30 years old as of 2021.
Where is Anwar Jibawi from?
The American actor was born in Chicago, Illinois, U.S but grew up in a small city in Los Angeles County, California called Bell.
How many brothers does Anwar have?
The talented comedian has five brothers: Anas, Omar, Wisam, Mohammed and Malik Jibawi.
What is Anwar Jibawi's nationality?
He holds American nationality.
What is Anwar Jibawi's ethnicity?
His ethnicity is mixed. He is of Palestinian-American decent.
Is Anwar Jibawi muslim?
He is a believer in the Islamic faith. He is devout to his religion and observes the Ramadan fast.
Career summary
Jibawi started his career on Vine, where he posted most of his comedic videos. He has ventured into various career fields and collaborated with famous artists in the film and music industries.
After Vine was discontinued, he partnered with Shots Studios to create videos and launched his YouTube channel in July 2016. John Shahidi of Shots Studios currently manages him.
Anwar has also collaborated with other famous figures to create various YouTube channels. For instance, in January 2017, Jibawi assisted in the launch of Mike Tyson's YouTube channel. The two have frequently collaborated on each other's channels.
On June 17, 2017, Anwar was invited to walk in Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 presentation.
He made his acting debut in the film Keys of Christmas, alongside celebrities such as DJ Khaled, Rudy Mancuso, Mariah Carey.
He also appeared in the comedy series Amigos from Shots Studios and played a role in the film Airplane Mode (2019). He also starred alongside NBA star Stephen Curry in a commercial for Brita water filters.
Other television series he has appeared in include:
- 2016-2020: Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking as Mustafa Malik / Anwar
- 2020: The Real Bros of Simi Valley as Guy in Truck
- 2020: Fired
- 2019-2020: Airport Security Squad as Amir
- 2020: The Set Up as Karaoke Singer
- 2019: Stories from Our Future
- 2018-2019: King Bachelor's Pad
- 2018: The Cupid as Edward
- 2015: David's Vlog
In 2018, he debuted a new series, One Star with Anwar, on the IGTV platform on Instagram. On the show, he reviews different terrible products found while one is doing online shopping.
He has also dabbled in directing music videos, Anitta - Vai Malandra (Remix) by Alesso and KO: YU and Telefono (Remix) by Aitana and Lele Pons among others.
How tall is Anwar?
Anwar Jibawi's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm). He weighs 141 lbs (64kg).
Who Anwar Jibawi's wife?
You may be wondering if the comedian is married; he is not.
So who is Anwar Jibawi's girlfriend? When it comes to Jibawi's personal life, he is most likely single.
He has done a few videos about girlfriends, but he has never revealed anything about his better half. In most cases, Hannah Stocking is frequently mistaken to be Anwar Jibawi's gf, having appeared in most of his videos. However, Hannah is just a co-star from Shots Studios.
How much is Anwar Jibawi worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anwar Jibawi's net worth is $4 million.
Anwar Jibawi is a gifted comedian who enjoys involving his audience in his performances. He also enjoys singing and dancing and is very fluent in both English and Arabic.
READ ALSO: Ned Luke's biography: age, net worth, movies, death rumours
Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Ned Luke. He is an accomplished film and voice actor. He has appeared in movies and TV shows like Unfiltered (2015) as Randolph Wiley, Law & Order (2005) as Ken Cosgrove and American Gothic (2017) as Bill Milner.
The actor is married to a yoga instructor named Amy Sax and together they are blessed with a son named Max Bubba.
Source: Legit