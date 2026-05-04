A Nigerian family of five who relocated to the UK was reportedly deported after internal conflicts between the couple

The wife allegedly planned to remove her husband from her visa, prompting him to involve a lawyer, but it backfired and affected the whole family

The case escalated after some major issues were discovered, leading to the deportation of the entire family

A Nigerian woman who was living in the United Kingdom was allegedly deported with her family after she had allegedly planned to disengage and divorce her husband.

The event was narrated by a lady online, revealing a series of chain events that happened to a family of five who had hoped to start a better life abroad.

A UK-based Nigerian wife gets her entire family deported after 2 years abroad. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

UK-based Nigerian lady deportation backfires

According to the lady's narration, the family chose to relocate from Nigeria to the UK after selling all their properties and borrowing a huge sum of money.

She said in the video:

"A family of five that sold all their properties and borrowed N20 million to relocate to the UK has been deported. Now, this family is made up of father, mother, two kids, and the daughter of the wife's late sister."

A UK-based Nigerian family gets deported because of a marital crisis. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

She added:

"The plan was for both husband and wife to work together and pay back their debts.”

However, things reportedly changed two years after their relocation. The woman, who was the major holder of the work permit, decided to divorce and remove her husband from her visa. Removing him from her visa would put him at risk of deportation.

UK-based Nigerian family gets deported back home

After the husband got the information of what his wife was planning, he hired a lawyer to reveal a hidden secret that would end up deporting the whole family.

According to the husband, they failed to have legal adoption documents for one of the children who was not biologically his.

The lady narrating the story said:

"The husband told his lawyer that one of the children didn't belong to them and there were no proper adoption papers. That was where everything scattered."

The police reportedly took charge of the case after they carried out investigations and conducted a DNA test, which confirmed that the child was not legally theirs.

Despite attempts to resolve the issue, the situation had already escalated beyond control, leading to the deportation of the entire family of five.

Reactions as wife plans to deport husband

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who watched the video on X from@OzorNdiOzor. Some of the comments are below:

@VictoryFra57104 said:

"Coming back to the country that has no value for human life.. hmmm. I pray they don't have to go through the security challenge we are facing here."

@NoughtyNot said:

"Some kind of evil women! But last last the Debt fit end up for the man head o, depending on who borrowed the 20 million."

@lalaskibo said:

"Who knows if she's saying the truth about the husband doing things to her in Nigeria, she didn't leave him then, she's just wicked."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video narrating how she felt when she was told to return to Nigeria after she turned 19 years old.

Former US soldier's son deported from America

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man who was born to a US soldier had been deported from the country by the administration of President Donald Trump.

The man, identified as Jermaine Thomas, was born to a US citizen serving in the US Army based in Germany.

His father is originally from Jamaica, while his mother was born in Kenya, but he has now been shipped to Jamaica.

Source: Legit.ng