Lyndrea Price’s biography: who is Serena and Venus Williams' sister?

Who is Lyndrea Price? She is an American costumer, marketer, and web designer currently working at LP Development and Kellogg Company. She is widely recognised as the sister of tennis sensations Serena and Venus Williams.

Lyndrea Price is a career woman who has worked as a marketer and web designer with different organisations. She also enjoys a considerable following on Instagram, where she occasionally shares her lifestyle pictures.

Profile summary

Full name Lyndrea Price Gender Female Year of birth 1978 Age 44 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth California, USA Current residence California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Oracene Price Father Yusef Rasheed Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Partner Vernon Imani Children 1 College Howard University Profession Web designer, marketer, creative costumer Net worth $150 thousand

Lyndrea Price’s biography

The American web designer was born in California, United States of America. The late Yetunde, Isha, and Lyndrea Price are Oracene Price and Yusef Rasheed's daughters. However, their father, Yusef, passed away in 1979, and their mother married Richard Williams in 1980. She has half-sisters, Serena and Venus Williams, from her mother's second marriage.

As for Lyndrea Price’s education, she obtained a bachelor's degree in Information Technology from Howard University in 2001.

How old is Lyndrea Price?

Lyndrea Price’s age is 44 years as of 2022. The American national was reportedly born in 1978. Her exact date and month of birth are unknown.

What is Lyndrea Price’s job?

She is a web designer at LP Development and a freelance wardrobe consultant. According to her LinkedIn profile, she commenced her career as an associate brand manager at Paramount Farms. She worked at the institution between 2012 and 2013.

She joined Kellogg Company as a senior associate brand manager in 2013 and currently works at the organisation. Her work as a costumier can be recognised in various films and TV series such as Me Time, Bel-Air, Abbott Elementary, and Euphoria.

What is Lyndrea Price’s net worth?

According to Biography Mask, her net worth is alleged to be $150 thousand. However, the information is not reliable because the source is not verified. She has multiple sources of income that contribute to her net worth.

Is Lyndrea Price married?

She is dating Vernon Imani, a community assistant at American Campus Communities. The couple's first encounter was reportedly at a friend's party. They have not tied the knot, but she uses his last name, especially on social media. The pair shares a daughter.

What is Lyndrea Price’s height?

Her height is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. Moreover, the celebrity weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts about Lyndrea Price

When is Lyndrea Price’s birthday? Her year of birth is alleged to be 1978. She is 44 years old as of 2022. Who are Lyndrea Price’s siblings? She has four sisters, the late Yetunde, Isha, Venus, and Serena Williams. Where does Lyndrea Price live? She currently resides in California, USA. What is Lyndrea Price's occupation? She is a web designer, marketer, and creative costumier. How much is Lyndrea Price worth? Her net worth is alleged to be about $150 thousand. Who is Lyndrea Price’s boyfriend? She is dating Vernon Imani, a community assistant at American Campus Communities, with whom she has one child. How tall is Lyndrea Price? She is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

Lyndrea Price thrives in multiple professions. She is a costumier and web designer. Additionally, she is a freelance wardrobe consultant and marketer. Her boyfriend is Vernon Imani, and they have a daughter.

