A young girl who is studying law at the University of Ibadan (UI) and is in her third year has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) after revealing her age

According to the University of Ibadan undergraduate, who is the first in her bloodline to study law, she is only 18 years old

Social media users were impressed by her young age, with many agreeing that her academic level is indeed an achievement worth talking about

A University of Ibadan student named Marvelous has earned the admiration of many people after disclosing that she is studying law and is in her third year, despite her young age.

Marvelous revealed her age and course of study as she jumped on an X trend where women shared their pictures and talked about their academic achievements.

An 18-year-old girl reveals she is studying law at the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: @iammarveleri, ui.edu.ng

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan law student trends

In a tweet on June 14, Marvelous stated that she is only 18 and studying law and also being in her third year is an achievement worth noting. In her words:

"The fact that I am only eighteen and already in my third year of studying law at the University of Ibadan should count for something."

Marvelous' tweet gained massive traction on the social media platform, amassing 43k views, 3.5k likes, 285 retweets and 77 comments.

Many netizens hailed her academic milestone, noting that it is indeed worth celebrating.

An 18-year-old girl discloses that she is in her third year and is studying law at the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: @iammarveleri, ui.edu.ng

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

UI law student hailed on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the University of Ibadan law student's tweet below:

@alabi_daniel said:

"Brilliant & Commendable advising you like a Big Uncle, keep low profile for now. Finish with that Distinction, your Time is coming to announce. You will get there IJMN."

@yomide_naturals said:

"Well done 👍.

"I’m jealous of you because as at 18 I just got admitted into the university of Ibadan 😂."

@Ach33_ said:

"Every step you take towards your goals definitely counts for something. Rooting for you!"

@kunmistudios4 said:

"You will come back to quote this again.

"I trust and believe in you.

"Ride on Girl."

@Benja3000614 said:

"I stand with you for Justice. Please let your her be filled with integrity while pushing that path of yours."

@accomplisher22 said:

"Wow, You're doing well Marv.. Success in all your endeavors."

@Rfconcreterecor said:

"Faith graduated with my sect in 2013… Faith was 19 when we graduated and she didn’t make noise about it… She’s not even working with the cert today because Biochemistry is almost a useless course… You Dey study law for a lawless country and you’re happy."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan law student who recently gained admission had shared the outcome of a competition he participated in.

UI law student's life as fresher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan law student had opened up about his life as a fresher.

In a lengthy LinkedIn post in March, the young man revealed that during his JAMB registration, he was told that he picked the home of giants as his choice.

In his LinkedIn post, added that he confirmed what people said about UI three weeks into his undergraduate studies. According to him, he soon understood what his senior colleagues meant by “You will see shege, and you will shine.”

Source: Legit.ng