SSGKobe’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend, net worth

Who is SSGKobe? Kobe is a rising American-based songwriter, singer, rapper and internet sensation whose name and popularity have surpassed new heights following his singles Money Talk Remix, Nurse, and Hot Fit.

The American rapper performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California. Photo: Timothy Norris

Source: Getty Images

What is SSGKobe's real name? His real name is Tyreek Solomon Pellerin. The biography below sheds more light on the rapper, including his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name : Tyreek Solomon Pellerin

: Tyreek Solomon Pellerin Nickname: SSGKobe, Kobe

SSGKobe, Kobe Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3 December 2003

3 December 2003 Age: 19 years old (as of March 2022)

19 years old (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Lafayette, Louisiana, United States of America

Lafayette, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence: Louisiana, USA

Louisiana, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'2"

6'2" Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter, social media influencer

Rapper, singer, songwriter, social media influencer Net worth: $250,000

$250,000 Instagram: @ssgkobe

@ssgkobe Twitter: @ssgkobee

@ssgkobee YouTube: SSGKobe

SSGKobe's biography

Where is SSGKobe from? The musician was born and raised alongside his sister in Lafayette, Louisiana, United States of America. What does SSGKobe stand for? The rapper's name stands for Super Saiyan God Kobe.

What is Tyreek's nationality?

Rapper taking a mirror selfie. Photo: @ssgkobe

Source: Instagram

He is an American national with an African-American ethnic background.

When is SSGKobe's birthday?

The rapper was born on 3 December 2003.

How old is SSGKobe?

As of March 2022, SSGKobe's age is 19 years.

What is Tyreek's zodiac sign?

His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Rise to stardom

Kobe made his first moves in the music industry in 2018 when he was 14 years old. He began posting his music to SoundCloud, and gradually he started to earn recognition globally. It was just a matter of time before high profile influencers like Zack Bia, Weiland, Summers, and Goyxrd approached him for collaborations.

Among his popular uploads with over 10 million streams on Lyrical Lemonade is the one he was featured in Calabasas, California. Taking his career to higher levels, in 2021, the young rapper signed a deal with Columbia Records and performed at the world's largest hip-hop festival event, Rolling Loud Miami.

What are SSGKobe's songs?

The young rapper in a black vest and white tank top. Photo: @ssgkobe

Source: Instagram

As of March 2022, the up-and-coming rapper has released 62 tracks on his SoundCloud page. Some of his most popular releases include:

MIA

Marni

Calabasas

Caddy

Don't Miss

FNF

Nurse

Sandlot

Proud

Wyd

thrax

tired of me

What is SSGKobe's net worth?

According to Celeb Networth, his net worth is alleged to be $250,000. However, no credible sites state how much the internet sensation is worth.

Does SSGKobe have a girlfriend?

The young rapper has been discrete about whether or not he is in a relationship.

How tall is SSGKobe?

SSGKobe's height is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres, and his weight is 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

SSGKobe is an American national who has been all about pursuing his music career since he debuted in the industry. He is prolific in releasing new music, and his tracks get millions of listens on various music platforms.

