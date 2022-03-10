SSGKobe’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend, net worth
Who is SSGKobe? Kobe is a rising American-based songwriter, singer, rapper and internet sensation whose name and popularity have surpassed new heights following his singles Money Talk Remix, Nurse, and Hot Fit.
What is SSGKobe's real name? His real name is Tyreek Solomon Pellerin. The biography below sheds more light on the rapper, including his career and personal life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Tyreek Solomon Pellerin
- Nickname: SSGKobe, Kobe
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 3 December 2003
- Age: 19 years old (as of March 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: Lafayette, Louisiana, United States of America
- Current residence: Louisiana, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6'2"
- Height in centimetres: 188
- Weight in pounds: 143
- Weight in kilograms: 65
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Brown
- Siblings: 1
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter, social media influencer
- Net worth: $250,000
- Instagram: @ssgkobe
- Twitter: @ssgkobee
- YouTube: SSGKobe
SSGKobe's biography
Where is SSGKobe from? The musician was born and raised alongside his sister in Lafayette, Louisiana, United States of America. What does SSGKobe stand for? The rapper's name stands for Super Saiyan God Kobe.
What is Tyreek's nationality?
He is an American national with an African-American ethnic background.
When is SSGKobe's birthday?
The rapper was born on 3 December 2003.
How old is SSGKobe?
As of March 2022, SSGKobe's age is 19 years.
What is Tyreek's zodiac sign?
His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Rise to stardom
Kobe made his first moves in the music industry in 2018 when he was 14 years old. He began posting his music to SoundCloud, and gradually he started to earn recognition globally. It was just a matter of time before high profile influencers like Zack Bia, Weiland, Summers, and Goyxrd approached him for collaborations.
Among his popular uploads with over 10 million streams on Lyrical Lemonade is the one he was featured in Calabasas, California. Taking his career to higher levels, in 2021, the young rapper signed a deal with Columbia Records and performed at the world's largest hip-hop festival event, Rolling Loud Miami.
What are SSGKobe's songs?
As of March 2022, the up-and-coming rapper has released 62 tracks on his SoundCloud page. Some of his most popular releases include:
- MIA
- Marni
- Calabasas
- Caddy
- Don't Miss
- FNF
- Nurse
- Sandlot
- Proud
- Wyd
- thrax
- tired of me
What is SSGKobe's net worth?
According to Celeb Networth, his net worth is alleged to be $250,000. However, no credible sites state how much the internet sensation is worth.
Does SSGKobe have a girlfriend?
The young rapper has been discrete about whether or not he is in a relationship.
How tall is SSGKobe?
SSGKobe's height is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres, and his weight is 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.
SSGKobe is an American national who has been all about pursuing his music career since he debuted in the industry. He is prolific in releasing new music, and his tracks get millions of listens on various music platforms.
