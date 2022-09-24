Mackenzie Grimsley’s biography: age, height, parents, boyfriend

Who is Mackenzie Grimsley? She is a social media personality from the United States of America. He came into the limelight for sharing lip-syncs, dance, and challenges on her TikTok channel. Her consistency on TikTok has won her an extensive following. She is also famous on YouTube, where she uploads vlogs, Q&As, shopping hauls, and baking videos.

Mackenzie Grimsley uses her Instagram to share photos with friends and family. She has a sister named Caroline, who frequently appears in her TikTok videos.

Profile summary

Full name Mackenzie Grimsley Gender Female Date of birth 1 October 1999 Age 23 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Florence, South Carolina, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 32-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-64-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Shannon Grimsley Father Gene Grimsley Siblings 2 Relationship status Engaged Partner Braden Galloway College Clemson University Profession TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $100k - $1 m TikTok @mjgrimsley1001

Mackenzie Grimsley’s biography

She was born in Florence, South Carolina, United States of America. Mackenzie Grimsley’s parents are Shannon (mother) and Gene (father). The social media influencer was raised alongside her two siblings, Logan and Caroline. On 8 May 2016, she shared a photo of her mom and two sisters wishing her mom a happy Mother's Day.

What is Mackenzie Grimsley’s nationality? She is an American national, and her ethnicity is white. Concerning her education, the TikTok star is a student at Clemson University.

How old is Mackenzie Grimsley?

The American social media personality is 23 years old as of 2022. When is Mackenzie Grimsley's birthday? She was born on 1st October 1999. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Mackenzie Grimsley known for?

She is a TikTok star and social media influencer. She has an extensive following on TikTok. The internet sensation shares lips-syncing, dance and reaction videos. Presently, she has over 2.3 million followers. Her fiancé Braden appears in his TikTok videos.

She is a YouTube content creator. She created her YouTube channel in 2016 and began uploading videos three years later. She uploads Q&As, vlogs, shopping hauls, and other relatable videos. Presently, she has over 87.5 thousand subscribers.

Mackenzie is also famous on Instagram, with over 548 thousand followers. She uses her Instagram to share short videos and photos with friends and family. She also promotes various products on her Instagram account.

What is Mackenzie Grimsley's net worth?

Her net worth is estimated to be around $100000 and $1 million. However, this information is not official. She earns her income from her social media career. She endorses various brands on her social media platforms.

Who is Mackenzie Grimsley's boyfriend?

She is in a relationship with Braden Galloway, an American footballer known for playing for Clemson Tiger. How long have Mackenzie Grimsley and Braden been together? The two have been together for two years and six months. They met at Clemson University in 2020.

The couple got engaged in April 2022. On 10 April 2022, Mackenzie shared a photo of her fiancé down on his knee with a ring. She wrote a caption expressing how excited she was to be the future Mrs Galloway.

On 12 April 2022, she uploaded a short video titled The Proposal on her YouTube channel showing how the engagement happened. According to a Q&A video, the couple confirmed that their wedding will be in March 2023; however, they have not decided on the date yet. She features her fiancé in her YouTube videos.

How tall is Mackenzie Grimsley?

The TikTok star is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) and weighs 123 pounds (56kg). Her body measurements in inches are 32-25-34 inches (81-64-86 centimetres).

Mackenzie Grimsley’s fast facts

Who is Mackenzie Grimsley? She is an American TikTok star, YouTuber and social media personality well-known for her lip-syncing, dance and reaction videos on TikTok. Where is Mackenzie Grimsley from? She hails from Florence, South Carolina, United States of America. What is Mackenzie Grimsley's age? She is 23 years old as of 2022. What is Mackenzie Grimsley's height? The social media personality is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres). Who are Mackenzie Grimsley's parents? Her parents are Shannon and Gene Grimsley. How many siblings does Mackenzie Grimsley have? She has two sisters, Logan and Caroline.

Mackenzie Grimsley is an American social media personality who has gained immense fame on TikTok for her lip-syncs and dance videos. Her fame on TikTok has extended to other social media platforms such as Instagram. She also uploads entertaining content on her self-titled YouTube channel.

