Vardan Antonyan’s biography: age, height, birthday, nationality

Vardan Antonyan is a prominent YouTuber and social media influencer from the United States. He is best recognised on YouTube for his gaming content. He is also known for uploading comical content on his channel. His diverse and engaging content has earned him a significant following on various social media platforms.

The famous YouTuber attends The 9th Annual Streamy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Vardan Antonyan began his social media entertainment journey in 2016. He has collaborated with other YouTube bigwigs, including David Dobrik and BigNik, to create content for his fans.

Full name Vardan Antonyan Gender Male Date of birth 25 September 2006 Age 16 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 85 Weight in pounds 187 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Vahan Mother Marine Bogarian Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession YouTuber, social media influencer, gamer Net worth $1.5 million YouTube Vardan Antonyan

Vardan Antonyan's biography

The social media celebrity was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, to Vahan Antonyan (father) and Marine Bogarian (mother). He has two siblings named Nick and Suzy. Nick Antonyan is a YouTuber and actor, while Suzy is an actress and social media personality. Vardan Antonyan's nationality is American.

How old is Vardan Antonyan?

Vardan Antonyan's age is 16 years old as of 2022. The American influencer was born on 25 September 2006. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Vardan is a social media personality best known for sharing GTA5 games and Minecraft tricks on YouTube. He launched his self-titled YouTube in December 2016. He has since engaged his fans, consistently uploading comical content, vlogs, and gaming videos on the channel.

The famous YouTuber has worked with a few social media stars, including David Dobrik and BigNik, who have contributed highly to his online career by helping him create video content. Currently, his YouTube channel has over 464 thousand subscribers.

He is also popular on Instagram, with over 331 thousand followers. Here, he mainly posts his photos and short videos. The young celebrity is also on TikTok, with over 70 thousand followers. He mainly uploads similar content to what he uploads on his YouTube channel.

What is Vardan Antonyan's net worth?

His alleged net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. However, no verified sources state how much the YouTuber is worth. How much does Vardan Antonyan make? He has not shared the actual figures with the public.

How tall is Vardan Antonyan?

Vardan Antonyan's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres, and weighs approximately 187 pounds or 85 kilograms. He has dark brown hair and eyes.

FAQs

Who is Vardan Antonyan? He is a renowned YouTuber and social media influencer from the United States. When is Vardan Antonyan's birthday? The social media influencer celebrates his birthday on 25 September annually. What is Vardan Antonyan's nationality? He is an American national. Where is Vardan Antonyan from? The TikTok star was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Vardan Antonyan's net worth? His alleged net worth is $1.5 million as of 2022.

Vardan Antonyan is a famous social media influencer who made it big on YouTube at a young age. His pranks, challenges, reactions, and gaming content have earned him a significant following across various social media platforms, especially on YouTube.

