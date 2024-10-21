Kano Emirates tussle took a new twist as Governor Abba Yusuf presented the Staff of Office to the newly reinstated Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir

Governor Yusuf confirmed this in a post shared on his social media page on Sunday, accompanied by pictures

During the ceremony attended by the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Governor Yusuf urged the emir to lead with integrity, simplicity, and honesty

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has issued Staff of Office to the reinstated Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Kirmau Mai Gabas).

Yusuf made this known in a post accompanied by pictures shared on his X page on Sunday, October 20.

While issuing the Staff of Office to the emir, Governor Yusuf urged him to lead by example and represent his people as expected.

He expressed confidence that the emir would sustain the legacy of his late father by upholding social justice in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

Governor Yusuf tweeted:

"I had the honour of presenting the Staff of Office to His Royal Highness, The Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, today in Gaya.

"I used the opportunity to urge the royal father to lead by example and represent his people with equity and fairness.

"The Emir of Gaya is a man of integrity, simplicity and honesty, I’m confident that he will continue to lead the good people of his emirate with exemplary leadership and integrity."

The Emir is a second class emir

Meanwhile, the Emir, now with second class status, was reinstated after the reinstatement of the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Emir Abdulkadir had accepted dethroning after the repeal of the Kano Emirates law by the State House of Assembly and was subsequently reappointed by the governor, Daily Trust reported.

Read more about Kano Emirate tussle here:

Bayero prevented from renovating Nassarawa palace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the 15th Emir of Kano Ado Bayero experienced a major setback as the Kano State High Court ruled on the application seeking to stop the renovation of the Nasarawa mini-palace.

The court stopped Bayero from renovating the historic palace, following an interim order earlier on September 13, 2024, temporarily restraining the Emir from altering the palace.

The presiding Judge and Chief Judge of Kano state, Justice Dije Abdu-Aboki, delivered the verdict on Thursday in a matter involving the Kano state government led by Abba Kabir Yusuf.

