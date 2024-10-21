Kenneth Omeruo Names Who to Blame for Super Eagles’ Hostage Ordeal in Libya, Proffers Solution
- Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has pointed accusing fingers at CAF for Nigeria's experience in Libya
- The Nigerian national team players and staff were held hostage for about 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport
- Omeruo was not part of the contingent as he was not named in the squad for the October international games
Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has named the body that should shoulder the most blame for Nigeria's hostage experience at a Libyan airport last week.
The Nigerian senior national team were held hostage at Al Abraq International Airport for about 16 hours after their plane was dangerously rerouted mid-air.
The Confederation of African Football noted the Nigerian Football Federation’s complaint, postponed the match and launched an investigation into the incident.
Omeruo blames CAF for Super Eagles' ordeal
AFCON 2013 winner Omeruo, who was not part of the team in Libya, has pointed accusing fingers at CAF for allowing a country that is not at peace, like Libya, to host a continental game.
“For me, I think it was terrible. I didn’t even know Libya had to play their games there because I know the country is not at peace until now. So I think it was a wrong decision by CAF to let them play their home games in Libya,” he said on Arise TV.
“The crazy one was even diverting the flight. It’s so dangerous. It’s so dangerous and I’m just happy they are back and they are safe for real.”
As noted by Punch, Omeruo had a similar experience during his U20 days at the height of the riots in Benghazi, and he suggested that it should be part of travel plans to send delegates to inspect host countries before the players get there to observe situations on the ground.
“I think it’s very important for us as Nigerians to at least have a delegate travel before the game… With that, the players will feel safe, and everything will be more organised. If someone was there in Libya, they would have gotten the information beforehand… They could try to fight this situation before the players actually board the flight to travel,” he concluded.
CAF has launched an official investigation into the case, and a verdict is expected soon.
Libyan player pleads guilty
Legit.ng reported that Libyan footballer pleaded guilty for his country's inhumane treatment of the Super Eagles players at Al Abraq International Airport.
Besiktas star Moatasem Al-Musrati’s statement on Facebook explaining why the incident happened is an indictment of Libya that they acted in retaliation.
