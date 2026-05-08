A video of a pupil testing her Chinese speaking skills in a classroom in Nigeria has gone viral on TikTok

The girl’s class teacher posted the video on TikTok, stating that he was having a conversation with her in Chinese

Massive reactions followed the video on the platform, as netizens shared their opinions about her speaking skills

A classroom video showing a Nigerian schoolgirl speaking Chinese has circulated on TikTok after it was shared by her teacher.

The footage showed the pupil attempting a spoken conversation in the language during a lesson, and it quickly attracted attention from users across the platform.

Nigerian student gets attention with her Chinese-speaking skills. Photo credit: @jozzy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Teacher displays pupil speaking Chinese

The video was uploaded by the teacher who identified himself as @jozzy on TikTok.

He explained that the recording captured a moment from his teaching work and that the conversation in the clip took place between himself and the pupil.

The teacher presented it as part of his second day conducting Chinese lessons in a Nigerian school, giving viewers a glimpse of how the session took place.

He captioned the post:

"Day 2 as a Chinese teacher in Nigeria. Having a Chinese conversation with one of my students."

Teacher shows moment his pupil showed off her Chinese-speaking skills. Photo credit: @jozzy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as Nigerian pupil speaks Chinese

as the post appeared on TikTok, it sparked lots of responses from people who watched it.

Many commenters reacted to the pupil’s effort to speak in Chinese, with some offering praise for her attempt and others discussing the broader idea of language learning in Nigerian schools.

@Śáíńt Bêrnardine said:

"The fact that I understood everything she said I’m proud of my self for watching too many c-dramas."

@prettydamsel195 said:

"Na so I go learn Spanish in 2023, I no see who to speak em with, now the thing don comot for my head."

@Nancee said:

"The teacher:hello, she: hello teacher. the teacher:how are you?, she said she’s good.the teacher asked if she’s from china and she said she’s not from china but she’s from Nigeria. I hope I tried as someone who is learning Chinese."

@British vibez said:

"Wow she need to come to China to practice this wow the pronunciation is so good."

@Nora said:

"I sent you a message but it's not working please can you chat me up I'm interested to learn."

@Ara said:

"Thanks Duolingo I heard everything. How are you, What your name and what country are you from."

@hello i am hungry said:

"I am learning Chinese and I understand majority of what she said am still starting tho it's lovely but I want this enthusiasm to be put in our native tongue."

@Yocee_XO said:

"Seems my 2 years Duolingo paid off after all, I can understand what you guys are saying."

@hello i am hungry said:

"I am learning Chinese and I understand majority of what she said am still starting tho it's lovely but I want this enthusiasm to be put in our native tongue."

@jamesanimashaun0 reacted:

"This is my one regret where am working right language barrier English and Chinese."

@Liman_Captain charisma added:

"Maybe is just an additional learning. How can this improve the economy of the country. Are those politicians interested in this."

See the post below:

Nigerian student speaks with British accent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending video of some Nigerian students speaking with a British accent captured the attention of netizens.

In the video, the students who were dressed in their school uniform stood up one at a time to read a sentence.

Source: Legit.ng