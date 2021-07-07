Lindsay Usich’s biography: what is known about Marilyn Manson’s wife?

Lindsay Usich is an American photographer, painter, and commercial fashion model. She is best known as Marilyn Manson’s wife. Some of Usich’s projects include the cover of Marilyn Manson’s 2012 album Born Villain. Apart from her work as a photographer, she has other projects such as her signature perfume and a capsule collection for the Los Angeles clothing line Cete, which her twin sister runs.

Lindsay Usich attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Lindsay and Marilyn Manson had dated for close to a decade and recently got married during the lockdown period. They were first spotted together on August 14, 2010, at a Boudoir in West Hollywood. At the time, Manson had just broken up with his then-fiancée, Evan Rachel. So, who is Marilyn Manson married to?

Profile summary

Name: Lindsay Usich

Lindsay Usich Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: October 2nd, 1984

October 2nd, 1984 Age: 36 years old (as of 2021)

36 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth: Miami , Florida, United States of America

Miami Florida, United States of America Current residence : Los Angeles, California, United States of America

: Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Lindsay Usich's height in feet : 5 ft 7 in

: 5 ft 7 in Height in metres : 1.7 m

: 1.7 m Height in centimetres: 170 cm

170 cm Weight in kilograms: 60 kgs

60 kgs Weight in pounds : 132 lbs

: 132 lbs Hair color : Black

: Black Eye color : Black

: Black Husband: Marilyn Manson (Brian Hugh Warner)

Marilyn Manson (Brian Hugh Warner) Profession: Photographer, painter, and commercial fashion model

Lindsay Usich's biography

Marilyn Manson's spouse, Lindsay Usich, is an American photographer and painter. The couple has dated since Manson separated from his then-fiancée Evan Rachel.

Lindsay was born on October 2nd, 1984, in Miami, Florida, United States. As of 2021, Lindsay Usich's age is 36 years.

Lindsay Usich (L) and Marilyn Manson arrive at the Art of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Usich has a twin sister named Ashley. Just like her sister Lindsay, Ashley is married to a rock musician. Her husband, James Iha, is as a guitarist and co-founder of the alternative rock band Smashing Pumpkins. Ashley and James have two children, Henry and Hazel. They are 6 and 4 years old, respectively.

Lindsay's mother, Hope, passed on in October 2020. Lindsay shared a post on her Instagram stories bidding her farewell. This is what she had to say:

“Our mother, Hope, was one of the most strong-willed and funny women I ever knew. Last night she left this world but she will remain in our hearts and our memories. We will miss and love you always.”

Her husband also shared that he would also miss her.

Childhood

Lindsay had a pretty normal childhood. She grew up alongside her twin sister Ashley. They had an entertaining childhood and used to produce fake commercials, dance and music videos.

Growing up, they were into photography and film and had a habit of creating alternative narratives that would still hold in the present day.

Career

Lindsay developed her love for photography while she was still young. She developed her photography skills by watching and learning different skills from other photographers. She started her career as a photographer at the age of 17.

Musician Marilyn Manson (L) and Lindsay Usich arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Transcendence' at Regency Village Theatre on April 10, 2014 in Westwood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The photographer had a humble beginning in her career. She has stated that she did not have a tripod and hence used books to steady her camera. Today, she has already established herself as a photographer. This is what she had to say about her photography:

I find what works best for my vision is pulling something from the exact moment. Since I do usually shoot with 35mm cameras there is an element of surprise each time I develop the film. Sometimes those last shots I’ve taken impatiently trying to finish off a roll are the very best!

Flaunt Magazine describes Lindsay Usich's photography as one "which blends a haunting, dream-like nostalgia with the frequent femininity of its subjects."

Lindsay Usich's art is represented by Louise Alexander Gallery, found in Los Angeles. She is fortunate enough to display her artwork alongside her idol Guy Bourdin.

The celebrity wife recently got into the perfume industry. She was inspired by Marissa’s perfume bottles which she says have a surrealist aesthetic. Lindsay says she learnt that she has a lot in common with Marissa.

The two immediately hit it off after Marilyn Manson’s wife contacted Marissa. The two have gone on to bottle Usich’s ideas into an olfactory story. In addition to this, she is closely working with her sister, who has a clothing line called Cete.

How much is Lindsay Usich worth?

Lindsay Usich's net worth as of 2021 is $1.4 million. Her net worth primarily comes from her work as a photographer. She has, however, diversified into other money-making activities such as perfumes and modelling.

Marilyn Manson and Lindsay Usich's relationship

Marilyn Manson and his wife Lindsay Usich have been in a relationship since 2012. Lindsay became Marilyn Manson's wife in 2020, when they got married during lockdown. Actor Nicolas Cage was the only guest at the wedding (which he attended on FaceTime).

Lindsay Usich and musician Marilyn Manson attends FX's "Sons of Anarchy" Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 6, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Lindsay Usich is indeed a talented photographer who continues to develop and perfect her craft.

