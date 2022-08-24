Lavaxgrll’s biography: age, height, real name, career, OnlyFans

Who is Lavaxgrll? She is an American-based accountant, TikTok star, social media influencer and gamer. She gained prominence for sharing lip-syncs and comedy-related content on TikTok, where she boasts a significant fan following. She is also known for appearing in season three of Reality House on YouTube, where she emerged the winner.

Lavaxgrll is a popular social media influencer based in America. She began her entertainment career as a Twitch content creator. She is also active on various social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. Her popularity has enabled her to work with various brands, such as Vixen and Reflex.

Profile summary

Real name Mariah Casillas Famous as Lavaxgrll, Lavagrlll, Lavaagrl Gender Female Date of birth 22 January 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Mexico Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Single Profession Accountant, TikTok star, social media influencer, gamer

Lavaxgrll’s biography

The social media entertainer was born Mariah Casillas in Mexico and currently resides in Los Angeles, California. She is a Mexican national of Hispanic-Chinese-French ancestry.

What is Lavaxgrll's age?

The social media influencer is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born on 22 January 2000. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Lavaxgrll's career

Lavaxgrll is a full-time accountant, model, TikTok star, social media influencer and part-time gamer. She is best known for sharing lip-syncs and comedy-related videos on TikTok, where she has amassed over 254.1 thousand followers and almost 6 million likes. She also has a backup TikTok account with almost 47.5 thousand followers and over 384 thousand likes at the time of writing.

She is a popular Twitch streamer with over 10.6 thousand followers. She mainly uses the account to stream video games.

She created her self-titled YouTube channel on 25 February 2019. The channel contains a few vlogs, Q&A videos, and makeup tutorials and has almost 2.8 thousand subscribers. However, the account has not been active for almost a year now.

She is an Instagram personality with over 404 thousand followers. She frequently shares her lifestyle and modelling pictures there. She also has two other Instagram accounts, one has over 242 thousand followers and another one boats over 147 thousand followers at the present. In addition, her Twitter account boasts over 29.7 thousand followers.

The social media influencer is also known for her appearances in season three of a YouTube show titled Reality House. The show premiered on 19 November 2021 and ended on 22 January 2022. She was among the 10 notable social media influencers competing for the grand prize of $100. She emerged as the season's winner.

Lavaxgrll's OnlyFans

Aside from being a social media influencer and model, Lavaxgrll is also an adult content creator. She shares her exclusive content on OnlyFans. She charges her fans $20 for the regular monthly subscription.

What is Lavaxgrll’s height?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 119 pounds (54 kilograms).

Fast facts about Lavaxgrll

Lavaxgrll is a professional accountant, TikTok star, social media influencer and gamer based in the United States of America. She gained popularity on TikTok for sharing her entertaining content. She is also known for appearing in season 3 of the YouTube series Reality House.

