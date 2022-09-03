Stephen Ira Beatty’s biography: who is Annette Bening’s son?

Stephen Ira Beatty is a social media personality, writer, poet, filmmaker and performer from the United States of America. He came into the spotlight as the child of the prominent actress Annette Bening and actor Warren Beatty.

Stephen Ira Beatty is among the children who have become famous because of their celebrity parents. Over the years, he has been consistently vocal in fighting and protecting the rights of the queer community through his work as a writer and poet.

Profile summary

Full name Stephen Ira Beatty Gender Male Date of birth 8 January 1992 Age 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Warren Beatty Mother Annette Bening Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Chris Berntsen Education The Buckley School, Sarah Lawrence College Profession Social media personality, writer, poet, filmmaker

Stephen Ira Beatty’s biography

The social media personality was born in Los Angeles, California, United States and currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, USA. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

Stephen’s parents are Warren Beatty and Annette Bening. His father is a prominent actor and producer, while his mother is an American actress. His paternal grandparents are Iraowners Beatty and Kathlyn Corinne MacLean, while his maternal grandparents are Katherine Ashley and Arnett Grant Bening.

He grew up alongside two sisters named Isabel and Ella and a brother named Benjamin Beatty.

He completed his high education at The Buckley School, located in his hometown Los Angeles, California. Later, he enrolled at Sarah Lawrence College, a private arts college in Bronxville, New York.

How old is Stephen Ira Beatty?

The American socialite is 30 years old as of 2022. He was born on 8 January 1992. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Why is Stephen Ira Beatty famous?

Stephen Ira Beatty is an American social media personality, writer, poet, filmmaker and activist. He is known for being the son of actor Warren Beatty and actress Annette Bening.

He frequently shares his writings work and poems on his various social media platforms, particularly on Instagram and Twitter. He also uses his social media platforms to advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ community. He also encourages open-mindedness about transgender people.

Is Stephen Ira Beatty dating?

The American internet sensation is currently in a romantic relationship with Chris Berntsen, an American photographer. On 30 January 2022, Stephen posted a photo wishing him a happy birthday on his Instagram account. The caption read:

Happy birthday to the man himself: artist, community dad, chaser in the tradition of Byron and Horace, newly minted teacher, forever lover, I’m happy to put my tiny hand in yours, like a sparkling letter floating towards a gay pianist.

Chris replied:

Love you sooooo much!

Stephen opened up about his transitioning journey when he was 20 years old via a YouTube video. In the video, he identified himself as a trans man, a faggy queen, a homosexual, a queer, a nerd fighter, a writer, an artist and a guy who needs a haircut. He transitioned from a female to a male in 2006 at the age of 14. Since then, he has continued undergoing hormonal therapy.

In 2015, he hit the headlines after he spoke about a 17-year-old Ohio transgender teenager, Leelah Alcorn, who passed away on 28 December 2014 by s*icide after her parents took her out of school when they realized she identified as a girl. He tweeted:

Give this young woman the peace in death that she deserves and work for what she wanted, work for what she needed while she lived. He added: IF YOU CAN'T HANDLE HAVING A TRANS KID, DON'T HAVE KIDS. IF YOU CAN'T HANDLE HAVING A TRANS KID. DON'T HAVE KIDS.

What is Stephen Ira Beatty’s height?

Warren Beatty's son is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Fast facts about Stephen Ira Beatty

Who is Stephen Ira Beatty? He is an American social media personality, writer, poet, and activist. Where is Stephen Ira Beatty from? He was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. What is Stephen Ira Beatty’s birth name? He was born Kathlyn Elizabeth Beatty. However, he changed his name to Stephen Ira Beatty after transitioning to a male at 14. What is Stephen Ira Beatty's age? He is 30 years old as of 2022. He was born on 8 January 1992. Where is Stephen Beatty living now? The queer activist currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, United States. What is Stephen Ira Beatty’s height? He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Stephen Ira Beatty is a queer activist, social media personality, writer, poet, and filmmaker from the United States. He is famous for being the son of the popular Hollywood actors Annette Beatty and Warren Bening.

