Paulina Cruz’s biography: was she ever Nicky Jam’s girlfriend?

Paulina Cruz is a model and social media personality from Colombia. She is well-known for her modelling photos on social media. The Colombian internet sensation came into the limelight after her pictures with an American singer and actor, Nicky Jam, went viral on social media.

Paulina Cruz has become popular because of her association with Nicky Jam. She has amassed a considerable following on Instagram, where she shares her photos in swimsuits and other outfits.

Profile Summary

Full name Paulina Cruz Gender Female Date of birth 21 April 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Viterbo, Caldas, Colombia Current residence United States of America Nationality Colombian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3'' Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Yamil Meluk Profession Model, social media influencer

Paulina Cruz’s bio

She was born in Viterbo, Caldas, Colombia. What is Paulina Cruz’s nationality? She has Colombian nationality. The model has studied aesthetics at university.

How old is Paulina Cruz?

She is 23 years old as of 2022. When is Paulina Cruz’s birthday? The influencer was born on 21 April 1999. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Paulina Cruz do for a living?

She is a model and social media influencer. She is famous for her modelling photos on her Instagram, which have amassed her considerable following. She is also a fitness enthusiast and often shares short videos during gym sessions.

She is also a businesswoman. She owns a swimsuit brand which is located in Miami, Florida. The internet sensation has an Instagram account where she promotes her swimsuits.

Have Paulina Cruz and Nicky Jam ever been in a relationship?

There were speculations that the Colombian model and Nicky Jam, an American singer, actor and songwriter, were in a romantic relationship. The rumours spread after a photo of the two having a good time together on a yacht went viral on social media in 2018. Their photos were shared by the Spanish version of People magazine. At that time, Nicky Jam was still finalizing his divorce from his ex-wife Angelica Cruz.

After their photos went viral on social media, the two went silent and did not confirm or deny whether they were in a relationship. Paulina Cruz limited her social media activities following the speculation, and it is not known how their relationship ended if it ever was a thing. Currently, the American singer is dating Genesis Aleska. Nicky Jam’s girlfriend is a Venezuelan model.

Is Paulina Cruz dating anyone? Yes, she is dating Yamil Meluk, a Colombiam model and fitness enthusiast. The internet sensation shares photos of them together on Instagram.

What is Paulina Cruz’s height?

The model stands at the height of 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres). She weighs 132 pounds (60 kg).

Paulina Cruz’s fast facts

Who is Paulina Cruz? She is a Colombian model and social media personality who came into the limelight after her photos with American singer Nicky Jam went viral on social media. What is Paulina Cruz’s age? She is 23 years old as of 2022. What is Paulina Cruz’s nationality? She has Colombian nationality. What does Paulina Cruz do for a living? She is a model and social media personality. Where is Paulina Cruz from? She hails from Viterbo, Caldas, Colombia. How tall is Paulina Cruz? She is 5 feet 3 inches tall (160 centimetres)

Paulina Cruz is a Colombian model and social media personality. She rose to fame after being involved with Nicky Jam, an American singer and songwriter. The Colombian model is popular on Instagram, where she shares stylish photos in swimsuits and other classy outfits.

