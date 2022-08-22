Rolling Ray’s biography: age, real name, boyfriend, net worth

Rolling Ray is a rapper, reality TV star and social media personality from the United States. He came into the limelight after appearing in MTV's Catfish: Trolls in 2018. He has released several songs, such as Look At Me, Gun Action, and Thank You.

Photo: @iamrollingray on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rolling Ray made has been making music since 2014. He is active on Instagram with a considerable fan following. He uses the platform to promote brands such as KiaJ Organic Hair Care Products.

Profile summary

Real name Raymond Harper Nickname Rolling Ray Gender Male Date of birth 5 September 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Martinsburg, Missouri, United States Current residence Washington D.C, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Roland Profession Musician, social media influencer, reality TV star Net worth $100 thousand Instagram @iamrollinggray

Rolling Ray’s biography

Rolling Ray’s real name is Raymond Harper, and he was born on 5 September 1996 in Martinsburg, Missouri, United States. He is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity, African-American.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How old is Rolling Ray?

Rolling Ray's age is 26 years old as of 2022. He celebrates his birthday on 5 September every year. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Rolling Ray is a rapper, a reality TV star and an Internet personality. The American rapper came into the spotlight following his appearance on MTV's Catfish: Trolls show. He was also featured in an episode of Divorce Court. He is currently hosting the show Bobby I Love You, Purr, which premiered in August 2022.

Ray is a musician known for several rap songs. He published his first song on SoundCloud in 2014. Later in 2020, he released Aw Baby and YouWantSome. Here are some of his songs:

Gun Action

Trap Going Crazy

Pop that Pus*y

Look At Me

Thank You

The American reality TV star is active and famous on Instagram, with 429 thousand followers at the time of writing. He majorly uses the account to share his music and lifestyle pictures. He is also active on Twitter, with over 97 thousand followers.

What is Rolling Ray's net worth?

According to Networth & Salary, his net worth is estimated to be $100 thousand. However, this information is not verified. He primarily earns his wealth from his career as a reality TV star, musician and Internet sensation.

Who is Rolling Ray’s boyfriend?

The Instagram star is currently dating Roland. He first came public about his relationship with Roland on social media on 17 September 2021, after dating for 8 months.

What happened to Rolling Ray?

In January 2020, the American rapper was hospitalized at Washington Hospital Center after his wig caught fire. As a result, he suffered severe injuries on the face, arms, neck and feet, resulting in surgery.

In January 2022, the Instagram celebrity was hospitalized after having been infected with Covid-19. He was in a coma for a while and spent more than 2 weeks in the hospital. At some point, there were rumours that he had died following his long absence on social media.

On 5 April 2022, he took to his Twitter account, posting a video confirming that he was alive. His hair was shaved on the right side of his head and read NOT DEAD. There was also another instance he was rumoured to be dead, in 2018, after he was hit by a car crossing the streets.

Fast facts about Rolling Ray

Who is Rolling Ray? He is an American rapper, social media sensation and reality TV star from the United States. How old is Rolling Ray? He is 26 years old as of 2022. When is Rolling Ray's birthday? The Instagram star celebrates his birthday on 5 September every year. What is Rolling Ray's real name? His real name is Raymond Harper. Why is Rolling Ray in a wheelchair? There are speculations that he was born with a disability. Who is Rolling Ray's boyfriend? He is dating Roland Where is Rolling Ray from? He hails from Martinsburg, Missouri, United States, but he currently lives in Washington, DC, United States. Is Rolling Ray still alive? Yes, there were claims that he was dead, but Rolling confirmed through his Twitter that he was still alive. How tall is Rolling Ray? The reality TV star is reportedly 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) tall.

Rolling Ray is an up-and-coming rapper, songwriter, reality TV star and social media sensation. He has released several songs like You Want Some and Thank You. The rapper currently resides in Washington, DC, United States.

READ ALSO: Iluvsarahii’s biography: age, siblings, nationality, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Iluvarahii. She is an American makeup artist and social media influencer famously known for uploading makeup tutorials on her YouTube channel. She was born Karen Sarahi Gonzalez to her parents, Sergio Alfonzo Gonzalez and Angelica Pargas.

Iluvsarahii started her journey in the modelling and fashion industry in 2004. She worked as a makeup artist for the E-News Network. Iluvsarahii has a fiancée, Sebastian Robles, an American artist, podcaster and Instagram star. The two got engaged in 2020.

Source: Legit.ng