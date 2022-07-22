Ms Miri Ella's biography: age, real name, why was she fired?

Ms Miri gained initial fame as a Canadian college tutor. Later, she took a different career path and is currently best recognised as an online adult entertainer. She boasts a substantial following across various social media platforms where she shares explicit adult content with her fans.

Ms Miri started creating adult content while in her teaching job, resulting in the termination of her employment at the college. She currently focuses on creating adult content and has gained fame with her newfound profession.

Profile summary

Full name Miri Ella Nickname Ms Miri Gender Female Date of birth 22 December 1986 Age 35 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Canada Current residence Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurement in inches 34-30-36 Body measurement in centimetres 86-76-91 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Grey Relationship status Single Profession Adult entertainer, ex-college lecturer Net worth $500 thousand

Ms Miri Ella’s biography

Ms Miri’s real name is Miri Ella. She was born and brought up in Canada. She holds Canadian nationality, and she is of white ethnicity.

Where does she live? Miri Ella, the Canadian ex-professor, currently resides in Canada, where she practices her new profession.

What is Ms Miri’s age?

Miss Miri’s age is 35 years as of 2022. She was born on 22 December 1986. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Ms Miri do for a living?

Miri Ella is a professional tutor and had been practising the profession for quite some time at an unknown learning institution until she quit it and opted to be an online adult entertainer. She regularly posts explicit content on her social media pages and has caught the attention of many netizens.

Ella boasts over 150 thousand fans on Tiktok, while her Twitter account has more than 60 thousand followers. She is also on Instagram with four accounts; @msmiri_reels, @miri_ella_official, @miriafterclass, and @miri_secretclass. Additionally, the popular entertainer monetises her explicit content on OnlyFans.

Why was Ms Miri Ella fired?

Her main occupation was teaching. She was a college professor in Canada. However, her employment at the institution was terminated after she ventured into online adult content production, which was not a good match with her teaching profession. She was fired after one of her adult videos went viral on social media, capturing the attention of many people.

Fast facts about Ms Miri

Who is Ms Miri? She is a popular social media personality known for sharing explicit adult content. Previously, she was a college professor. What is Ms Miri’s nationality? She is a Canadian national of white ethnicity. How old is Ms Miri? Her age is 35 years old as of 2022. What does Ms Miri do now? She is an adult content creator with a significant following on Tiktok, Twitter, Instagram, and OnlyFans. Is Ms Miri a college professor? She is no longer a college tutor - she was fired by the learning institution she was employed at. How much is Ms Miri worth? According to Biography Post, her alleged net worth is $500 thousand. What is Ms Miri’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres.

After she was fired from her teaching profession, Ms Miri focused her energy on being a full-time online adult entertainer. She has gradually gained popularity, attracting many people with her content on social media.

