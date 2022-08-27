Seven Craft’s biography: age, boyfriend, net worth, Bad Girls Club

Seven Craft is a reality TV personality, model, and social media influencer from the United States of America. She gained prominence after appearing in season 17 of Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club, dubbed East Meets West. She is also known for sharing her fashion and modelling pictures on Instagram.

Photo: @lovelyseven on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Seven Craft is a popular internet personality who has won many people’s attention because of her consistent and engaging content on social media. Her following has grown steadily across various social media platforms, particularly on YouTube. She has worked with various notable brands, such as Fashion Nova and PrettyLittleThing.

Profile summary

Full name Seven Craft Gender Female Date of birth 26 August 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Fort Washington, Maryland, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Reality TV star, model, social media personality Net worth $1 million – $5 million

Seven Craft’s biography

The reality TV personality was born and raised in Fort Washington, Maryland, United States of America. She is an American national of African-American descent. She has a young sister named Brooke.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

How old is Seven Craft?

She is 28 years old as of 2022. When is Seven Craft’s birthday? She was born on 26 August 1994. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Seven Craft’s profession?

Seven is a reality TV star, model and social media influencer. She first rose to stardom on Instagram for sharing her lifestyle, fashion and modelling pictures, which have accumulated her over 743 thousand followers.

Seven’s big break came when she was featured in season 17 of Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club. She also appeared in Baddies ATL and Baddies ATL: The Reunion in 2021.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 15 August 2013. Since then, she has consistently engaged her fans by uploading vlogs, pranks, Q&As, reactions, storytimes, and lifestyle and beauty-related content. Currently, the channel has over 638 thousand followers.

Aside from Instagram and YouTube, Seven is also active on Twitter, with over 79.6 thousand followers.

Her popularity has enabled her to work for various notable clothing brands, such as Fashion Nova, PrettyLittleThing, Honey Buma and Lounge.

What is Seven Craft's net worth?

The reality TV personality’s alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. She primarily earns her income from his acting career, paid partnerships and social media endeavours.

Who is Seven Craft's boyfriend?

The reality television star is currently presumed single since she has been utterly discreet about her current relationship. However, she was previously in a relationship with a guy called Taliban, with whom they share a son called Syx Sahmir. Her baby daddy frequently features in her YouTube videos.

What is Seven Craft’s height?

Seven from Bad Girls Club is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 119 pounds (54 kilograms).

Fast facts about Seven Craft

Who is Seven from BGC? She is an American reality TV star, model and social media influencer. Where is Seven Craft from? She was born in Fort Washington, Maryland, United States of America. What is Seven Craft's age? She is 28 years old as of 2022. When is Seven Craft's birthday? The reality star celebrates her birthday on 26 August every year. She was born in 1994. What is Seven Craft's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Virgo. What season of BGC was Seven on? She featured in season 17, titled East Meets West. What is Seven Craft’s net worth? Her alleged net worth is between $1 million and $5 million.

Seven Craft is an American-based reality television personality, model and social media influencer. She is widely recognized for her appearances in season 17 of Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club (East Meets West). She is also YouTuber known for uploading vlogs, reactions, pranks and Q&As.

READ ALSO: Charlotte Dobre’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Charlotte Dobre’s biography. She is a prominent actress, comedian, and writer. She was born in Canada and currently resides in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Charlotte Dobre is a popular YouTuber who worked at InformOverload before she launched her self-titled YouTube channel. She is also recognized as Crotty, a role she portrayed in The Stepson television series in 2017.

Source: Legit.ng