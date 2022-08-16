Yolanda Lynes’ biography: age, height, movies, relationship

Yolanda Lynes is a British actress, writer, producer, stuntwoman, and director known for her role as one of the Widows in the American superhero film Black Widow. She has also appeared in other films such as Love Will Take Over and The Real Target.

Yolanda Lynes began her acting career in 2017 when she appeared in The Take Down as Amber's mother. Additionally, she involves herself with martial arts such as Taekwondo, boxing, and firearm training.

Profile summary

Full name Yolanda Lynes Gender Female Date of birth 25 June 1992 Age 30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth London, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 32-26-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Actress, producer, writer, director, stuntwoman Net worth $5 million

Yolanda Lynes’ bio

She was born in London, United Kingdom. The actress has a younger brother whose name is not yet in the public domain. What nationality is Yolanda Lynes? She is of British nationality, and her ethnicity is white.

How old is Yolanda Lynes?

The British actress is 31 years old as of 2022. She was born on on 25 June 1992. Her zodiac sign is cancer.

Career

She embarked on her acting journey in 2017 when she played the role of Amber’s mother in the film The Take Down. That same year she appeared in The Real Target as Linda. She rose to fame after her role of Widow in the popular film Black Widow. According to IMDB, Yolanda Lynes from Black Widow has earned 10 credits as an actress.

Yolanda Lynes’ movies

Movie Year of release Role The Take Down 2017 Amber's mother The Real Target 2017 Linda Tengu, Birdmen of The Mountains 2017 Mia Love Will Take Over 2018 Skate girl Dragon Kingdom 2018 Arete Jenny & Jimmy: A Glimpse 2020 Jenny Knuckledust 2020 Ally Maxwell Black Widow 2021 Widow

She is also credited as a writer and producer in the following films:

Case Closed The Real Target (2017)

The actress is also a stuntwoman. According to IMDB, the following are some of the films she has done stuntwork for.

Film/ TV show Year The Real Target 2017 Help 2021 C1600: Infiltration 2021 Pennyworth 2022 Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 2022

The British stuntwoman spends her time doing martial arts such as boxing, Taekwondo, and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. She usually posts short videos on her Instagram account during her boxing and training sessions.

Does Yolanda Lynes have a boyfriend?

No, currently, the British actress is single. She was previously in a relationship with David Cheung, a Hong-Kong actor, stunt performer, and martial artist. The two dated since October 2015 and got engaged in 2020. However, their relationship ended.

How tall is Yolanda Lynes?

She stands at the height of 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres). Her body weight is 123 pounds (56 kg). Her body measurements are 32-26-33 inches (81-66-84 cm).

What is Yolanda Lynes’ net worth?

The actress has an estimated net worth of $5 million. However, this information is not verified. Her primary source of income is acting. She also earns from being a stuntwoman, producer, and writer.

Yolanda Lynes’ fast facts

Yolanda Lynes is a British actress famous for her role of Widow in the film Black Widow. She is also a producer, director, stuntwoman, and writer. The actress joined the entertainment industry in 2017. She loves boxing and other training, such as Taekwondo.

