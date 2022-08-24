Presley Elise’s biography: age, height, parents, net worth

Presley Elise is a TikTok star, social media influencer, fashion model and cheerleader. She is famous for her dance and lip-sync videos on TikTok. The star is also popular on Instagram, where she endorses various brands and products.

Presley has had a passion for modelling and has worked with various brands locally and globally. The social media influencer won the LA Perfect Cheerleader and Little Miss Louisiana United States titles.

Profile summary

Full name Presley Elise Lavergne Nickname Pres Gender Female Date of birth 8 December 2007 Age 14 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 30-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 76-66-89 Hair colour Dark brown (dyed blonde) Eye colour Green Mother Jennifer Lavergne Father Kade Lavergne Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Eli Fuselier Profession TikTok star, social media influencer, fashion model, cheerleader Net worth 200k

Presley Elise's biography

The TikTok star was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is American by nationality of mixed ethnicity. She subscribes to the Christian religion.

Who are Presley Elise's parents? Her father's name is Kade Lavergne, and her mother is Jennifer Lavergne. Her father previously worked as a crane operator at Kinder Morgan. She grew up with her younger brother called, Preston Lavergne.

How old is Presley Elise?

The social media sensation is 14 years old as of 2022. When is Presley Elise's birthday? She was born on 8 December 2007, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Presley Elise's career

The Tiktok star is one of the internet's fast-rising stars who started her career at a young age. She started dancing at two years old, and she was only four years old when she started cheerleading. She later became a member of the Cheer Squad and a member of the Louisiana Cheer Force.

The social media influencer was a Cheerbrats Collection representative and a Rebel Athletic Junior model. She has worked as an influencer and model for various modelling agencies and brands. They include Sally Miller, Elise B, Miss Behave Girls, Petie N Pretty and J80 athletics line.

Her TikTok account has over 54k followers. She is also active on Instagram, where she endorses various brands.

Elise loves to watch Netflix, and her favourite colour is blue. She also loves playing Fortnite and would like to go to Bora Bora on vacation.

What is Presley Elise's net worth?

According to Biography Mask, the young TikTok star's alleged net worth is $200k. However, the information cannot be relied upon since the source is unverifiable. She makes her money through modelling and brand endorsements.

What is Presley Elise's relationship status?

She is dating Eli Fuselier, a basketball player. She confirmed this during many of her interviews, YouTube videos, and Instagram lives. Despite their age, they have been in a relationship for two years. In 2019, she posted a photo with him on Instagram with the following caption.

Obsessed is an understatement.

The photo has, however, since been deleted.

What is Presley Elise's height?

The social media star is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall, and her weight is estimated to be 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. Additionally, her body measurements are 30-26-35 inches or 76-66-89 centimetres.

Fast facts about Presley Elise

What is Presley Elise famous for? She is a famous TikTok star, social media influencer, fashion model, and cheerleader. What is Presley Elise's age? Elise is 14 years old as of 2022. Is Presley Elsie a model? The young social media influencer is also a fashion model. She started modelling at the age of six. Who are Presley Elise's parents? Her father is called Kade Lavergne, and her mother is Jennifer Lavergne. How many siblings does Presley Elise have? She has one brother called Preston Lavergne. What is Presley Elise's net worth? Her alleged net worth is $200k. How tall is Presley Elise? The TikToker is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall.

Presley Elise is a young rising social media star. She has become an internet sensation with entertaining and engaging content on social media. Additionally, she is a cheerleader, model, and social media influencer working with various brands.

