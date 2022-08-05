Russell Simmons II’s biography: who is Joseph Simmons’ son?

Who is Russell Simmons II? He is a fast-growing rapper, singer and reality TV star from America. He is famous for being the son of popular musical artist Joseph Simmons, also known as Rev Run. Aside from music, he has also appeared in a few TV shows, including Rev Run's Sunday Suppers and Run's House.

Russell attends WE tv's "Growing Up Hip Hop" premiere party at Haus in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

Russell Simmons developed an interest in music at an early age. The rapper has collaborated with prominent American artists, including Chris Brown and Jake Willis, to release songs like Someone Like You and Find Your Love.

Profile summary

Full name Russell Simmons II Known as Russy Gender Male Date of birth 30 August 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Saddle River, Bergen County, New Jersey, United States Current residence Saddle River, Bergen County, NJ, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6” Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Joseph Mother Justine Siblings 6 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, reality TV star, singer Net worth $5 million

Russell Simmons II's biography

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The American rapper was born in Saddle River, Bergen County, New Jersey, United States, to Joseph and Justine Jones. His father is a rapper and actor best known for being one of the founding members of the famous hip-hop group Run-DMC. His mother is an actress.

Russell Simmons II's siblings are Daniel (Diggy), Josh, and the late sister Victoria Anne. His parents also adopted a baby girl named Miley Justine.

In addition to that, he also has three older half-siblings from his dad's marriage to Valerie Vaughn. Their names are Vanessa, Angela, and Joseph.

How old is Russell Simon?

Russell Simmons II's age is 25 years old as of 2022. He was born on 30 August 1997. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Russy Simmons do for a living?

Russell is a well-known singer and reality TV star. He began his Reality TV career in 2005 when he appeared on the TV series Run's House. The show depicted the life of Simmons' family and aired for six seasons until 2009.

Afterwards, he made another appearance on the TV series Total Request Live. He also appeared on other projects such as Rev Run's Sunday Suppers, In the Flow with Affion Crockett, and Total Request Live.

Russy is a rapper who is following in his father's footsteps. He has performed and rapped on several songs, including Someone Like You, The Christmas Song, and Find Your Love.

Diggy Simmons's brother is active on social media, especially on Instagram, with over 39 thousand followers. In addition, he has a YouTube channel where he used to upload his songs but it has been dormant since 2014.

What is Russell Simmons II's net worth?

Russell and Diggy attend WE tv's "Growing Up Hip Hop" premiere party at Haus in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

According to Biography Mask, his net worth is estimated to be $5 million. This information, however, is not official. He made his fortune primarily from his reality TV appearances and music career.

How tall is Russell Simmons II?

Russell Simmons II's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres). He weighs around 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Russell Simmons II? He is a well-known American rapper and reality TV personality. He is famous for being the son of popular musician Joseph Simmons. What does Russy Simmons do? He is an reality TV star, rapper, singer and songwriter. He has helped create songs such as Someone Like You and The Christmas Song. How old is Russell Simmons II? He is 25 years old as of 2022. He was born on 30 August 1997. What is Russell Simmons II's ethnicity? He has an American nationality, and he is of mixed ethnicity. Where is Russy Simmons now? He currently lives in Bergen County, New Jersey, United States. What is Russell Simmons's net worth? His alleged net worth is around $5 million as of 2022. Is Diggy Simmons related to Russell Simmons? Yes, Diggy is Russell's elder brother. He is widely known for his appearance as Doug in the TV series Grown-ish.

READ ALSO: Kara Royster's biography: age, height, ethnicity, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published Kara Royster's biography. She is a famous American actress known for starring in several TV shows and films, including Jupiter's Legacy, Pretty Little Liars, and When I've Wanted to Die.

Kara began her acting career at a young age and made her on-screen debut in 2012. Over the years, she has landed several acting roles. In addition, Kara is a makeup artist who has worked on several music videos and photo shoots. She is also a model.

Source: Legit.ng