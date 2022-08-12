Joshua Ovalle’s biography: age, height, brother, where is he now?

Joshua Ovalle is an actor, filmmaker, and social media personality from the United States known for his content on YouTube. He gained fame as an actor following his portrayal of Bobby in the movie Spree.

Joshua Ovalle first gained popularity on Vine, where he was known as Jared 19. In 2015, his short video Minimum Max won Future Prodigy Camp Scholarship Award and Futurewave Shorts Audience Award.

Profile summary

Full name Joshua Kennedy Ovalle Gender Male Date of birth 21 August 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Seattle, Washington, United States Current residence Seattle, WA, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Rose Father Wernher Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Mater Dei High School, Future Academy California College Studio School Los Angeles Profession Actor, filmmaker Net worth $2 million

Joshua Ovalle’s biography

He was born to Rose and Wernher Ovalle and was raised alongside two brothers, Elijah and Lucas. Josh Ovalle’s younger brother, Lucas, is asocial media personality and member of the band Greer.

The US actor went to Mater Dei High School but was expelled from the institution, and later continued his studies at Future Academy Los Angeles. Next, he attended Studio School Los Angeles, where he pursued a course in filming and acting and graduated in June 2017.

In a YouTube video, he revealed that he had Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), which adversely affected his performance at school.

How old is Josh Ovalle?

Josh Ovalle’s age is 24 years as of 2022. The American celebrity was born on 21 August 1998. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Josh Ovalle famous?

He is an actor, YouTuber, and social media celebrity. His first shot at fame was on the now-defunct platform Vine. After the app's collapse, the entertainer earned popularity on YouTube by uploading short videos on his self-titled channel, which has over 345 thousand subscribers. Most of his videos are about his lifestyle and comedy content.

The actor is an Instagram celebrity and boasts more than 400 thousand followers on the social media platform. In addition, his Twitter account has more than 133 thousand followers.

Josh Ovalle’s movies

As an actor, he portrayed Bobby in the 2020 movie Spree. He is part of the cast of Addy Daddy, which has not been released. The entertainer also appeared in two short videos on YouTube, Minimum Max and Two and a Quarter Minutes.

Where is Joshua Ovalle now?

After a meteoric rise as an online entertainer and actor, Josh has been less present online for the past several years. In his video, he explained his sudden disappearance and talked about battling addiction.

Since said video's release, he made a few more short clips featuring his friends, but he has not yet returned to his former posting schedule. Josh has also been fairly absent from his Instagram, but some fans recently spotted him at the Greer concert in California.

How much is Joshua Ovalle worth?

According to Popular Networth, the celebrity has an estimated net worth of $2 million. However, the information source is unverified and, thus, unreliable. His rising acting career and social media entertainment are his primary sources of income.

Does Josh Ovalle have girlfriend?

The YouTube star is seemingly single at the moment. He briefly mentioned his previous relationships in the past with girls Erica and Emily, but never went into much detail about either relationship.

Is Josh Ovalle gay? Even though there are online speculations that the entertainer is gay, he confirmed via a tweet that he was not gay. Although, the joking tone of the tweet puts its content into question.

What is Josh Ovalle’s height?

The Spree actor stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 137 pounds (62 kilograms).

Fast facts about Joshua Ovalle

When is Josh Ovalle’s birthday? He was born on 21 August 1998. How old is Josh Ovalle? He is 24 years old as of 2022. Are Josh and Lucas Ovalle brothers? Yes. Lucas is the actor’s younger brother. What is Josh Ovalle’s profession? The celebrity is an actor, filmmaker, and content creator on YouTube. How much is Joshua Ovalle worth? His net worth is alleged to be approximately $2 million. Is Josh Ovalle gay? No, he is not gay. What is Josh Ovalle’s height? His height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres.

Joshua Ovalle is a successful YouTuber and budding actor. His content on YouTube has captivated many people, hence, his growing number of followers on social media.

