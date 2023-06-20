Who is Channing Crowder's wife? Get to know more about Aja Crowder

Channing Crowder’s wife, Aja Crowder, is an American professional realtor and reality TV star. She gained media attention due to her relationship with the former athlete. She is also known for her appearance in reality TV shows such as Baller Wives and I Am Athlete.

Channing Crowder’s wife, Aja, began her career in the advertising and marketing scenes before finding her feet in the real estate industry. Besides being a realtor, she is a reality TV star and has appeared in a few TV shows. She tied the knot with Channing in 2011, and they have three children.

Full name Aja Crowder Gender Female Date of birth 10 June 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Body measurement in inches 34-27-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-69-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Alesia Father Bruno Aguirre Relationship status Married Partner Channing Crowder Children 3 College Howard University Profession Realtor, reality TV star Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @ajacrowderrealtor

Who is Channing Crowder's wife?

The reality TV personality was born in Miami, Florida, United States, and was raised by her mother, Alesia. Her father is Bruno Aguirre. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity currently residing with her family in Miami, Florida, United States.

She was a tennis player in high school. She later pursued her undergraduate studies at Howard University, graduating in May 2012.

What happened to Aja Crowder’s father?

Aja discovered when she was a second-year student at the university that the man on her birth certificate was not her real father. Aja Crowder’s mom revealed to her that she had a relationship with a man, and after they lost touch, she discovered she was pregnant. Aja embarked on searching for her father, and after sending a tweet that went viral, she reunited with Bruno Aguirre, her biological father.

What is Aja Crowder’s age?

Channing Crowder’s spouse is 37 years old as of 2023. She marks her birthday on 10 June annually and was born in 1986. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Aja Crowder’s profession?

Aja is a professional realtor and reality TV personality. She has been in the real estate industry based in South Florida. The realtor offers a wide range of services in real estate, including athlete relocation concierge service. She previously had a career in advertising and marketing, working with companies such as Coca-Cola, Universal Studios, and Live Nation.

According to her IMDb profile, she has appeared in three TV shows, including I Am Athlete (2020), Tamron Hall (2022), and Baller Wives (2017). She boasts a significant following on Instagram, where she shares real estate content and lifestyle pictures.

What is Aja Crowder’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be approximately between $1 million and $5 million, according to Buzz Learn. Her primary source of income is her career as a real estate agent, but she also earns from being a reality TV star.

When did Channing Crowder get married?

Channing and Aja reportedly first met in 2009 during a charity event. They immediately hit it off, and after dating for a while, they got hitched on 23 April 2011. The couple has been married for more than a decade.

Does Aja Crowder have children?

She has two sons and a daughter with her husband, Channing Crowder. The couple welcomed their first child Channing Crowder III in August 2011, and their second child, Ava Milan Crowder, came in March 2013. Their third child, Chaz Lee Randolph Crowder, was born in June 2020.

How tall is Aja Crowder?

Channing Crowder’s wife is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Her weight is approximately 141 pounds (64 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-27-34 inches (86-69-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Aja Crowder

When is Aja Crowder’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 10 June every year. She was born in 1986. Where is Aja Crowder from? She hails from Miami, Florida, United States. What does Aja Crowder do for a living? She is a professional realtor and reality TV personality. How much is Aja Crowder worth? Her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. Is Channing Crowder married? Yes. The former American football player is married to Aja Crowder. How many kids does Aja Crowder have? She has three children; sons Channing Crowder III and Chaz Lee Randolph Crowder and a daughter, Ava Milan Crowder. What is Aja Crowder’s height? Her height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

Channing Crowder’s wife, Aja Crowder, has a thriving career as a professional realtor based in South Florida. She is also a reality TV star and has appeared in a few TV shows. She has been married to the former athlete for over ten years, and they have three children.

