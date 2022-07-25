Marc Chalamet is an American-French writer and editor currently working as an editor for United Nations. To most people, he is known as the father of Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet, best known for his role of Elio in the 2017 film Call Me by Your Name.

Photo: @timotheechalametmivaron, @clubchalamet on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Marc Chalamet, unlike his wife and children, has never worked in the entertainment industry. He is also not very active on social media platforms apart from where he posts about his work on his LinkedIn account.

Profile summary

Full name Marc Chalamet Gender Male Date of birth 1953 Age 69 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Nimes, France Current residence New York, United States of America Nationality French, American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’10” Height in centimetres 177 Hair colour Gray Eye colour Brown Father Roger Jacques Mother Jean Ashworth Marital status Married Wife Nicole Flender Children 2 Profession Editor, writer, freelance journalist

Marc Chalamet's biography

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The freelance journalist was born in Nimes, France. His parents were Roger Jacques Chalamet and Jean Ashworth. His father was a French Protestant minister. In 1976, Marc graduated from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Lyon with a bachelor's degree in Political Science.

How old is Marc Chalamet?

Marc Chalamet's age is 69 years as of 2022. He was born in 1953.

What is Marc Chalamet’s job?

Timothée Chalamet's father began his career as a French teacher in New York for a company called French Institute Alliance Franchise (FIAF) from January 1977 to June 1980.

He later worked as a news and photo editor in both France and New York for about 3 years, from 1980 to 1983, before launching his company News of America. He worked for his company for 13 years, from September 1987 to August 2000.

Marc thereafter went on to work as a writer and editor for UNICEF from September 2000 to March 2016 before landing a job as an editor, writer, and translator for the United Nations in August 2019 till now. In addition to his work at the United Nations, he has been a freelance journalist since April 2016.

What is Marc Chalamet's net worth?

His net worth is currently not available. According to Gadgets Wright, his annual salary is between $71,678 and $90,000. He earns his income mainly from his career as an editor and writer.

Is Marc Chalamet married?

Timothée Chalamet's dad is married to Nicole Flender. Nicole is a real estate agent with a dancing and musical theatre background. The couple has two children together named Pauline, born in 1992 and Timothee, born in 1995.

Pauline is a well-known actress widely known for The King of Staten Island and The S*x Lives of College Girls. Timothée is also a popular actor, known for his roles in Dune, The King, and many more.

FAQs

Who is Timothée Chalamet’s father? His name is Marc. He is a well-known American-French editor and writer. How old is Marc Chalamet? The editor is 69 years old as of 2022. He was born in 1953. What does Marc Chalamet do? He is an editor, writer and freelance journalist currently working for United Nations as an editor. He has also worked as an editor for UNICEF. Where is Marc Chalamet from? He was born in Nimes, France. Is Marc Chalamet French? He has both French and American nationalities. He currently lives in New York, the United States. Who is Marc Chalamet's wife? He is married to Nicole Flender, a real estate agent, with whom he has two children, Pauline and Timotheé.

Marc Chalamet is mostly known to many as Timothée and Pauline Chalamet's father. Aside from that, he is a journalist for several different magazines and newspapers. He also does freelance writing, translating and editing work for United Nations.

READ ALSO: Logan Pepper's biography: age, parents, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published an article on Logan Pepper's biography. Logan is an American actor widely known for playing Cooper Bradford in the television series American Housewife. He has also appeared in television shows like Girls & Boys and American Dad!

Logan Pepper started his acting career in 2017 when he appeared in a short video called Disney Channel Stars DuckTales Theme Song. He has since appeared in several movies and television shows, including Quadratic Equations and Total Eclipse.

Source: Legit.ng