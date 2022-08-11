Carmella Wallace’s biography: who is Juice WRLD’s mother?

Who is Carmella Wallace? She is an entrepreneur and philanthropist from the United States of America. She is widely recognized as the mother of the late Jarad Anthony Higgins, popularly known as Juice WRLD. Juice WRLD was a renowned rapper, singer and songwriter who died in December 2019.

Carmella Wallace is a growing entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is a mental health advocate and runs an organization that supports people suffering from mental health issues.

Profile summary

Full name Carmella Wallace Gender Female Place of birth United States Current residence Homewood, Illinois, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Children 2 Profession Entrepreneur, philanthropist Net worth $1 million

Carmella Wallace’s biography

The entrepreneur was born and raised in the United States of America. She lived in Calumet Park, Chicago, Illinois, United States but later relocated to Homewood, Illinois, USA. She is an American national and follows Christianity.

How old is Carmella Wallace?

Carmella Wallace’s age remains a mystery since she has not disclosed any information concerning her date and year of birth. She is estimated to be in her 50s.

Why is Carmella Wallace famous?

Carmella is an entrepreneur and philanthropist known for being the mother of the late renowned rapper, singer and songwriter Juice WRLD.

Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, succumbed to seizure due to a drug ov*rdose on 8 December 2019 at Chicago’s Midway Airport. He was best known for his hit singles such as All Girls Are the Same and Lucid Dreams, which ranked 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Carmella was very supportive of her son's music career until his death. She even quit her job to become Juice WRLD’s representative. Since the death of her son, she has been vocal about her son's battle with addiction and mental health issues.

Juice WRLD's mom created an organization and store titled Live Free 999 to honour her late son and carry on his legacy. The organization's main objective is to support programs that provide preventative measures and positive avenues to address mental health challenges and substance dependency through financial grants and partnerships.

What is Carmella Wallace's net worth?

Her alleged net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. Her main source of income is her entrepreneurship career.

Personal life

Carmella Wallace is currently single. She was previously married to the father of Juice WRLD but divorced in the early 2000s. She raised Juice WRLD alongside his older brother as a single parent after their father left them. Her ex-husband died in June 2019.

Fast facts about Carmella Wallace

Who is Juice WRLD's mother? She is a thriving American-based entrepreneur and philanthropist from the United States of America. Why is Carmella Wallace famous? The American entrepreneur is widely known for being the mother of the late American rapper Juice WRLD. What is Carmella Wallace's nationality? She is an American national. Is Carmella Wallace still alive? Yes, she is alive and currently runs an organization that supports people suffering from mental health. How many children does Carmella Wallace have? She had two sons. One of them was Juice WRLD, who died on 8 December 2019. Is Carmella Wallace married? No, she is currently single. She was once married to the father of her children and divorced him in the early 2000s. Where does Carmella Wallace live? The thriving entrepreneur currently resides in Homewood, Illinois, United States of America.

Carmella Wallace is an American-based entrepreneur and philanthropist. She came into the limelight as the mother of the late American rapper Juice WRLD, who died on 8 December 2019.

