Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is one celebrity who raises her fashion game every time, and she did it again with her outfit

The mother of one rocked a gleaming green outfit of two shades which looked resplendent on her

She held a stylish hand fan that matched her dress and displayed its different angles on Instagram

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh was on the lips of her fans and colleagues as she slayed in a glossy green outfit. The colour shades were dark and lemon green.

Tonto Dikeh looks beautiful in her outfits. Image credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The top part of her dress was designed with a mesh, which showed her beautiful skin, while the lower part was styled with silver embellishments.

The actress, styled by @styl.addiction, looked splendid as she rocked a 'gele' and held a hand fan that complemented her attire.

Her eyebrows were perfectly drawn, and her lipstick was perfect on her. The beautiful mother of one showed opulence as she displayed her attire on her Instagram page.

See pictures of Tonto Dikeh's outfit in the slides below:

Reactions to Tonto Dikeh's attire

Several fans and colleagues of the movie star have reacted to her beautiful outfit. Legit.ng has compiled some of their comments below:

@rechaelokonkwo:

"Her Excellency."

@eunic_espeaks:

"I love Tonto button."

@officialblessingilo:

"This is beautiful. Are you sure you are not getting married soon? All I see is a bride."

@choice_sasha:

"Always shining. Lemon king."

Tonto Dikeh rocks classy outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto shared pictures of herself as a wedding guest, all looking like a bag of pounds.

The sultry influencer and screen beauty praised her designer for doing great work with her attire.

The new pictures of Tonto glammed up in the indigenous Iro and Buba combination stunned netizens.

Troll criticizes Tonto over revealing dress

Tonto also got social media users buzzing with reactions after she posted a video of herself in a green ensemble.

The dress, which featured see-through fabric, had a follower questioning her choice of outfit and how it clashed with her faith.

The Nollywood star clapped back at the follower, sparking mixed reactions among several netizens.

Source: Legit.ng