A Nigerian lady who was based in the UK with her family moved back to her country after two years

The lady revealed they moved back with many bags and mentioned how tired she was of UK life

Many people in her comment section supported her move as a person asked if she already had a plan

A Nigerian lady who got tired of the hustle and bustle of living in the UK has returned home.

The lady rejoiced in a short TikTok video, saying she was tired of everything. She packed her bags and landed in Nigeria.

The lady smiled happily while in her car. The middle photo is for illustration purpose only. Photo source: @nikkystar_55, Getty Images/Alexander Spatari

Source: TikTok

UK based lady returned to Nigeria

When she (@nikkystar_55) arrived, she treated herself to a local delicacy. Seconds into her video, she was seen farming.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The woman said they took her a lot of luggage when leaving the UK. Her husband also met a colleague who was interested in returning to Nigeria.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

omonigho said:

"I am extremely exhausted in this UK, the day I fly out of this country lasan… I no dey come back again ooo… na small time remain… people won’t understand until they enter… I wish you success sis."

Rissa said:

"I don’t blame you. Been living in the UK for over 24 years and my husband and I are thinking of relocating either Canada or Nigeria. Honestly tired."

pepe said:

"Europe is not for everybody!!! There’s no harm in trying tho."

Shades of Jay said:

"Congratulations joining soon."

COACH OBI FITNESS said:

"Many will never understand. Congratulations Sis. Hope you came back with a Plan."

Heesmolarth BeautyCo. said:

"It takes a courageous person to do this… I wish you all the best."

Maths flex - Natural force said:

"That is the dream, to go back one day."

OLUWATOSIN said:

"Congratulations my dear . Welcome back home."

trialanderror_xx asked:

"Don’t blame you. Is this a permanent move?"

Another lady returned to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a lady returning home after seven years in the US sparked mixed reactions online.

She stated that her family members did not act surprised in the video because they had been in constant communication and were aware she was coming.

Source: Legit.ng