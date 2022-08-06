Judaea Brown’s biography: age, height, siblings, The Chi

Judaea Brown is a young American actress who has appeared in several films and TV shows. She has also been featured in various print ads, voiceovers and TV commercials. She rose to stardom after playing Jemma St. John in the TV series The Chi.

Judaea Brown, who goes by the moniker JB, is trained in Taekwondo and dancing. Apart from being an on-screen actress, she is also a stage actress with several Broadway roles to her name. In addition to acting, she enjoys playing tennis, soccer, bike riding, and modelling in her free time.

Profile summary

Full name Judaea Brown Other names JB Gender Female Date of birth 12 August 2001 Age 21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Chicago, IL, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 154 Height in metres 1.54 Weight in pounds 103 Weight in kilograms 47 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown School American Dance, Total Martial Arts Profession Actress Net worth $2 million Instagram @officialjudaeabrown

Judaea Brown's biography

The American actress and social media personality was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She enjoys Taekwondo and has a First Degree Black Belt from Total Martial Arts in Chicago.

She is also a trained dancer from American Dance and Steve Southall/Donna Brum Dancers. She specializes in tap, hip hop and ballet dance.

How old is Judaea Brown?

The American actress was born on 12 August 2001. Judaea Brown's age is 21 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Brown is famously known as Jemma from The Chi after she was featured in the hit TV series in 2020. She started her career at the age of five when she started doing voiceovers, commercials and print ads. She has done many commercials, including WOW Cable, Jim's Gym, Vitamix, Kraft Foods, Inc, Build A Bear and Steak & Shake.

Brown also worked as a theatre artist in South Pacific at the National Broadway Tour, Macbeth at the Lyric Opera House of Chicago, Margaret Garner Opera at the Auditorium Theatre and the Christmas story on Broadway. She has been represented by Gray Talent Group since the age of 8.

Judaea Brown's movies and TV shows

Below are all her acting credits according to her IMDb profile:

Year Film/TV show Role 2020-2022 The Chi Jemma 2021 Our Father Meg 2019 South Side Stephanie 2019 Native Son Vera 2018 Chicago Med Gabby Phillips 2011 The Christmas Tree 2011 The Package Mercedes

What is Judaea Brown's net worth?

The actress is allegedly worth $2 million. However, this information is not from a reliable source. She earns her living from acting.

Did Judaea Brown have cancer?

She was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer (germ cell tumour) at 14 years in 2015. On 1 April 2020, she marked 4 years of cancer-free on her Instagram page.

What is Judaea Brown's height?

The actress' height is 5 feet 1 inch or 154 centimetres. Her weight is 103 pounds or 47 kilograms.

Quick facts about Judaea Brown

Who is Judaea Brown? She is a young up-and-coming American stage and screen actress. How old is Judaea Brown? The American actress is 21 years old as of 2022. Does Judaea Brown have siblings? Judaea Brown has never mentioned having a sister, or a brother, even though she talks a lot about her parents and aunt in interviews. How tall is Judaea Brown? She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, equivalent to 154 centimetres. Why is Judaea Brown famous? She is famous for her role as Jenna in the television series The Chi. How much is Judaea Brown worth? She is estimated to be worth about $2 million as of 2022. Did Judaea Brown have cancer? She was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 but had a successful treatment.

Judaea Brown is an actress famous for her role as Jemma in the TV series The Chi. She began her career at the age of 5, and has since worked on multiple on-screen and stage projects.

