Judaea Brown’s biography: age, height, siblings, The Chi
Judaea Brown is a young American actress who has appeared in several films and TV shows. She has also been featured in various print ads, voiceovers and TV commercials. She rose to stardom after playing Jemma St. John in the TV series The Chi.
Judaea Brown, who goes by the moniker JB, is trained in Taekwondo and dancing. Apart from being an on-screen actress, she is also a stage actress with several Broadway roles to her name. In addition to acting, she enjoys playing tennis, soccer, bike riding, and modelling in her free time.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Judaea Brown
|Other names
|JB
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|12 August 2001
|Age
|21 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Chicago, Illinois, United States
|Current residence
|Chicago, IL, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'1"
|Height in centimetres
|154
|Height in metres
|1.54
|Weight in pounds
|103
|Weight in kilograms
|47
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|School
|American Dance, Total Martial Arts
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$2 million
|@officialjudaeabrown
Judaea Brown's biography
The American actress and social media personality was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She enjoys Taekwondo and has a First Degree Black Belt from Total Martial Arts in Chicago.
She is also a trained dancer from American Dance and Steve Southall/Donna Brum Dancers. She specializes in tap, hip hop and ballet dance.
How old is Judaea Brown?
The American actress was born on 12 August 2001. Judaea Brown's age is 21 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Leo.
Career
Brown is famously known as Jemma from The Chi after she was featured in the hit TV series in 2020. She started her career at the age of five when she started doing voiceovers, commercials and print ads. She has done many commercials, including WOW Cable, Jim's Gym, Vitamix, Kraft Foods, Inc, Build A Bear and Steak & Shake.
Brown also worked as a theatre artist in South Pacific at the National Broadway Tour, Macbeth at the Lyric Opera House of Chicago, Margaret Garner Opera at the Auditorium Theatre and the Christmas story on Broadway. She has been represented by Gray Talent Group since the age of 8.
Judaea Brown's movies and TV shows
Below are all her acting credits according to her IMDb profile:
|Year
|Film/TV show
|Role
|2020-2022
|The Chi
|Jemma
|2021
|Our Father
|Meg
|2019
|South Side
|Stephanie
|2019
|Native Son
|Vera
|2018
|Chicago Med
|Gabby Phillips
|2011
|The Christmas Tree
|2011
|The Package
|Mercedes
What is Judaea Brown's net worth?
The actress is allegedly worth $2 million. However, this information is not from a reliable source. She earns her living from acting.
Did Judaea Brown have cancer?
She was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer (germ cell tumour) at 14 years in 2015. On 1 April 2020, she marked 4 years of cancer-free on her Instagram page.
What is Judaea Brown's height?
The actress' height is 5 feet 1 inch or 154 centimetres. Her weight is 103 pounds or 47 kilograms.
Quick facts about Judaea Brown
- Who is Judaea Brown? She is a young up-and-coming American stage and screen actress.
- How old is Judaea Brown? The American actress is 21 years old as of 2022.
- Does Judaea Brown have siblings? Judaea Brown has never mentioned having a sister, or a brother, even though she talks a lot about her parents and aunt in interviews.
- How tall is Judaea Brown? She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, equivalent to 154 centimetres.
- Why is Judaea Brown famous? She is famous for her role as Jenna in the television series The Chi.
- How much is Judaea Brown worth? She is estimated to be worth about $2 million as of 2022.
- Did Judaea Brown have cancer? She was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 but had a successful treatment.
Judaea Brown is an actress famous for her role as Jemma in the TV series The Chi. She began her career at the age of 5, and has since worked on multiple on-screen and stage projects.
