How to get Trade Test Certificate in Nigeria: a helpful guide

Trade Test Certificate in Nigeria is important when searching for specific jobs. The Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity is the only state body authorized to issue a certificate of competence (Trade Test Certificates) to artisans whose working skills meet the required standards.

Learn how to get the Trade Test Certificate in Nigeria and other essential details about it from this article. This information is essential for job seekers because most artisan employers require this certificate.

What is Trade Test Certificate?

Trade testing is a specific process of qualified assessment of the level of skills in various professions and specialties. The issuance of the Trade Test Certificate in Nigeria occurs after an artisan proves they are skilled in their areas of specialization. Trade Test Certificate can be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd class.

How to get Trade Test Certificate

You must pass a Trade Test at an accredited trade test centre in Nigeria to get this certificate from the Federal Ministry of Labor and Productivity. Please contact your nearest accredited trade test centre for a thorough explanation of registering for this test. One of the best trade test centers in Nigeria is IDCL Africa.

Where to get Trade Test Certificate?

The Federal Ministry of Labor and Productivity organizes trade testing seminars to determine the level of skills of employed and temporarily unemployed tradesmen and students in 46 professions. Certified personnel invigilate the test.

The Trade Test Certificate gives tradesmen an upper hand when seeking jobs. You can get a higher-paying position in your company if you have this certificate because it proves to employers that they can trust your skills.

Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Labor and Productivity improves the trade test syllabus yearly to make the document beneficial to society.

List of trade test courses in Nigeria

The Federal Government set up a committee in response to Nigeria's high unemployment rate. The committee's primary objective was to reduce unemployment. They, therefore, created training centers and upgraded the Trade Testing Syllabus.

You will get a trade test certificate if you have at least 3 years of work experience. In addition, some trade tests require educational certificates to prove you are knowledgeable in your field of specialization. Below is a list of trade test in Nigeria.

Auto Mechanics

Audio Visual Equipment Mechanic

Auto Electrician Work

Automotive Mechatronics

Blacksmith

Bricklaying & Masonry

Cabinet Making

Carpentry & Joinery

Carpentry (Boat making)

Ceramic, Brick & Pottery making

Coach Building

Computer craftwork

Driver Mechanic work

Driver Mechanic work (EMM)

Electrical Fitting

Electrician work (D&I)

Filming/Event videographer Metal Fabrication

Metal Machining

Motor body Building

Spray Painting

Stream Fitt.

Tailoring

Television Mechanic work

Turnpiking

Vulcanizing & Tire work

Weaving (Textile)

Weaving (Blind)

Welding (Gas)

The Trade Test Syllabus covers many emerging trades or business opportunities. Most of them offer an artisan an independent Trade status. These trades are:

Plaster of Paris (P.O.P)

Tiling

Beads making

Hats making

Scaffolding work

Pipe welding

Aluminum work

Automotive Mechatronics

Satellite Dish and Telephone Mechanic work

Plant and Generator Mechanic work

Glass and plastic work

Marine Mechanic work

Driver/ Mechanics work

Piggery

Poultry

How to contact Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment?

Reach out to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment using these contact details:

Address: P.M.B. 04, Federal Secretariat Complex Phase I, Annex II, Shehu Shagari Way, Abuja FCT. Nigeria

P.M.B. 04, Federal Secretariat Complex Phase I, Annex II, Shehu Shagari Way, Abuja FCT. Nigeria
Email: info@labour.gov.ng

info@labour.gov.ng Website: fmic.gov.ng

Trade Test has created many job opportunities and promoted technological advancement. Find out how to get Trade Test Certificate in Nigeria from accredited centres and kick off your career as soon as possible.

