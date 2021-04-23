Derek Deso's bio: age, wife, kids, net worth, job, past relationships

Derek Deso is an American social media influencer and YouTuber. The man has many followers, thanks to his unique and extreme pranks. Deso has over 371 million YouTube views as of August 2022.

Derek at his wedding. Photo: @derekdeso

Source: Facebook

The YouTuber's content ranges from fun challenges, pranks, and family videos. Derek Deso's gf would frequently participate in his channel. They often collaborated on numerous coupe-goals content, mainly focusing on infidelity.

Profile summary

Full name Derek Deso Gender Male Birth date April 27, 1987 Zodiac sign Taurus Age 35 years (as of August 2022) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Residence Los Angeles, California, USA Alma mater Bellflower High School Profession YouTuber and social media influencer Nationality American Ethnicity White Parents Unknown Brothers Steven Deso and Ryan Deso Sisters None Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Sophia Turner Stepchild Quincy Net worth $700,000 (approx.) Height in feet 6 feet 4 inches Height in centimetres 193 cm Weight in pounds 165 lbs (approx.) Weight in kilograms 75 kg (approx.) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Facebook Derek Deso Instagram @derekdeso Twitter @DerekDeso TikTok Derek Deso YouTube DerekDesoDaily

Who is Derek Deso?

Deso is an American YouTuber. He comes from a family of three children. Derek Deso's brothers are Steven and Ryan, and he does not have a sister. In addition, the three were raised by their mother.

How old is Derek Deso?

Derek Deso's age is 34 years as of August 2022. He was born on April 27, 1987, in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Is Derek Deso a twin?

Derek Deso's twin brother has featured in his videos severally. The YouTuber posted a video titled SURPRISING MY TWIN BROTHER WITH HIS DREAM HOUSE *EMOTIONAL* on Facebook on September 1, 2020. Fans always notice the striking resemblance between the two gentlemen.

Educational background

As for his education, Deso attended Bellflower High School.

Deso and wife Sophia Turner. Photo: @derekdeso

Source: Instagram

Career history

Derek started his YouTube career n August 2010 at age 23. He created a channel called TheBoogShow with his friends, Lil Moco, Qbanguy, and NesBoog. Most people did not know much about him then because he was a new face on YouTube.

The three would upload a variety of prank content on this channel. For instance, they usually film themselves playing alcohol pranks, eating spicy foods, and playing with dangerous creatures. spicy foods, and playing with dangerous creatures. Their channel has over 500K subscribers and more than 55 million views as of August 2022.

Several videos on this channel have millions of videos. For instance, Extreme Spider Prank (Gone Wrong) video was uploaded on March 16, 2015, and got over 5 million views. The video shows Deso and his friend tying up the other friend on a chair and placing a tarantula on his lap.

The group has not been as active for about a year. They uploaded their last video, SHAMPOO PRANK ON WIFE **HOT**, on June 20, 2021. Some of their other famous videos are:

Mexican Cholos Skate With Lil Wayne

CHEATING GIRLFRIEND PRANK GONE WRONG

BEST PRANK EVER!!! DEREKDESO

CHOLOS STEAL A CAR

Cholos - The Olympics

The Mexican Smoothie Challenge PRANK

Deso created his channel, DrerekDesoDaily, on September 28, 2012. It has 2.57 million subscribers and over 371 million views as of August 2022. His content is almost similar to TheBoogShow's content.

Deso with his wife at their wedding. Photo: @derekdeso

Source: Getty Images

The only difference is that most of his pranks are with his then-girlfriend, Lycette. Derek Deso's girlfriend would be the receiving end of most pranks. In addition, the two would sometimes team up and prank their families.

What is Derek Deso's worth?

Online sources estimate Derek Deso's net worth in 2022 as $700,000.

What does Derek Deso do?

Derek Deso's job (prankster) generates around $140 to $2.2k monthly. His primary source of income is YouTube and social media. The star earns about $630 daily ($230,000 annually) from YouTube ads.

Who is Derek Deso dating?

The YouTuber is married but not to Lycette Cornejo. Most fans were disappointed when their relationship failed, for they enjoyed seeing them together in prank videos.

The two instantly connected on their first meeting and became friends for a year. Deso proposed to Cornejo over lunch at at the beach, and they moved in shortly after.

Fans were delighted to see her become Derek Deso's fiancé. The couple broke up in 2017 and rekindled their love a few months later. They wanted to have a baby in 2018 but split for good in 2019.

Derek Deso's ex-girlfriend is also a famous YouTuber. Lycette Cornejo's channel is doing well, with over 400k subscribers as of August 2022.

What is Derek Deso's wife's name?

Derek Deso's wife is Sophia Turner. They began dating in 2019, and he proposed after about a year. Sofia Turner and Derek Deso's wedding was on September 12, 2020, in Los Angeles. The couple kept their wedding a secret till early July 2021. They posted several wedding photos on their Instagram accounts.

Who is Derek Deso married to?

Sofia Turner is a lash tech, YouTuber, hairstylist, and salon owner. Her YouTube channel contains videos of her exciting lifestyle, a random mix of workouts, and beauty tips.

She also features in some of her husband's videos. For instance, Sofia once pretended to be pregnant for another man to get Deso's reaction.

Derek with his wife and stepson. Photo: @derekdeso

Source: Instagram

Sofia Turner and Deso's age gap is less than five years. Her date of birth is unknown, but she seems to be in her early thirties.

Is Derek Deso a dad?

The YouTuber does not have a biological child but has a close father-son bond with his wife's son. Derek and his wife attempted to have a baby in late December 2021 but lost the pregnancy in early 2022.

Sophia Deso's son is called Quincy. She had him from a previous relationship. Because of their closeness, it isn't easy to know that Quincy is not Derek Deso's kid.

Derek's wife was emotionally affected by the m*iscarriage because she kept experiencing pregnancy hormones. Nevertheless, the couple still hopes to have a child someday.

Are Sophia and Derek Deso still together?

Sophia and Deso live in Los Angeles, California, with stepson Quincy.

Funs facts about Derek Deso

He loves dogs, travelling, and cooking.

Deso's favourite food is fried chicken.

Derek's favourite TV program is Family Guy.

Derek Deso made a name for himself on YouTube and used the platform to spread positive messages about the Black Lives Matter campaign. He participated in the Los Angeles protests and urged his followers to spread love.

